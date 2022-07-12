Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 31, 2022.

“During our third quarter, we continued to grow our product development capacity as we address specific opportunities that we identified in order to expand addressable markets and market conversion,” said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “We continue to see growing user activity and revenue in our developing markets with many positive signs for future growth.”

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for Q3 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q3 2021):

Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue down 2.3%

Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 5.5%

USA revenue up 1.1%

Capitalized software development costs of $0.18 million

Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to the nine months ended May 31, 2021):

Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue up 0.3%

Currency adjusted Canadian revenue grew by 27.6%

Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 3.5%

USA revenue up 2.1%

Capitalized software development costs of $0.33 million

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 143,100 shares for a total cost of $0.18 million.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets May 31,

2022 August 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,953,454 $ 2,752,662 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,844 (August 31, 2021 – $19,743) 800,847 400,233 Other receivables 23,278 53,172 Prepaid expenses 54,937 103,463 Deposits 45,269 – Total current assets 2,877,785 3,309,530 Deposits – 35,556 Property and equipment, net 359,490 143,487 Intangible assets, net 254,489 187,622 Right-of-use assets – 190,253 Total assets $ 3,491,764 $ 3,866,448 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Accounts payable $ 116,158 $ 202,722 Accrued liabilities 301,394 309,839 Deferred revenue 25,523 8,511 Current portion of operating lease liability – 226,978 Total current liabilities 443,075 748,050 Total liabilities 443,075 748,050 Contingencies – – Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding – 10,122,261 shares

(August 31, 2021 – 10,265,361 shares) 10,122 10,266 Additional paid-in capital 9,137,129 9,157,804 Accumulated deficit (5,828,790 ) (5,788,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (269,772 ) (261,133 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,048,689 3,118,398 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,491,764 $ 3,866,448

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue $ 999,282 $ 1,083,987 $ 3,029,853 $ 3,138,663 Cost of revenue Hosting costs 50,604 32,582 138,399 92,291 Internal engineering support 21,497 7,375 43,709 20,998 Customer support 121,816 41,794 247,685 118,989 Third-party and transactions costs 15,688 16,053 48,686 47,738 209,605 97,804 478,479 280,016 Gross margin 789,677 986,183 2,551,374 2,858,647 Operating expenses General and administrative 318,995 202,878 800,173 526,822 Sales and marketing 113,172 361,411 772,163 1,004,839 Product development 326,125 326,450 944,941 961,930 Depreciation and amortization 36,313 26,673 90,059 77,388 794,605 917,412 2,607,336 2,570,979 Income (loss) from operations (4,928 ) 68,771 (55,962 ) 287,668 Other income Interest and other income 1,686 823 4,693 3,162 Gain on disposal of assets – – 11,018 – Net income (loss) $ (3,242 ) $ 69,594 $ (40,251 ) $ 290,830 Foreign currency translation adjustments 28,168 149,774 (8,639 ) 211,897 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 24,926 $ 219,368 $ (48,890 ) $ 502,727 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,122,261 10,426,961 10,185,320 10,428,809 Diluted 10,122,261 10,531,708 10,185,320 10,543,442



About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

