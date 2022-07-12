Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 31, 2022.

“During our third quarter, we continued to grow our product development capacity as we address specific opportunities that we identified in order to expand addressable markets and market conversion,” said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “We continue to see growing user activity and revenue in our developing markets with many positive signs for future growth.”

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for Q3 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q3 2021):

  • Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue down 2.3%
  • Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 5.5%
  • USA revenue up 1.1%
  • Capitalized software development costs of $0.18 million

Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to the nine months ended May 31, 2021):

  • Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue up 0.3%
  • Currency adjusted Canadian revenue grew by 27.6%
  • Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 3.5%
  • USA revenue up 2.1%
  • Capitalized software development costs of $0.33 million

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 143,100 shares for a total cost of $0.18 million.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2022. The live webinar will include comments from President and Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:
https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees’ microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:
Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 823 7596 4271

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
    May 31,
2022 		    August 31, 2021  
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,953,454 $ 2,752,662
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,844 (August 31, 2021 – $19,743) 800,847 400,233
Other receivables 23,278 53,172
Prepaid expenses 54,937 103,463
Deposits   45,269      
Total current assets 2,877,785 3,309,530
             
Deposits 35,556
Property and equipment, net 359,490 143,487
Intangible assets, net 254,489 187,622
Right-of-use assets 190,253
Total assets $ 3,491,764   $ 3,866,448  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current    
Accounts payable $ 116,158 $ 202,722
Accrued liabilities 301,394 309,839
Deferred revenue 25,523 8,511
Current portion of operating lease liability       226,978  
Total current liabilities   443,075     748,050  
Total liabilities   443,075     748,050  
       
Contingencies
       
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding – 10,122,261 shares
(August 31, 2021 – 10,265,361 shares)		 10,122 10,266
Additional paid-in capital 9,137,129 9,157,804
Accumulated deficit (5,828,790 ) (5,788,539 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (269,772 )   (261,133 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,048,689     3,118,398  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,491,764   $ 3,866,448  

 

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
     
Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
 
Service revenue $ 999,282 $ 1,083,987 $ 3,029,853 $ 3,138,663
         
Cost of revenue        
Hosting costs 50,604 32,582 138,399 92,291
Internal engineering support 21,497 7,375 43,709 20,998
Customer support 121,816 41,794 247,685 118,989
Third-party and transactions costs   15,688     16,053     48,686     47,738  
    209,605     97,804     478,479     280,016  
       
Gross margin 789,677 986,183 2,551,374 2,858,647
       
Operating expenses        
General and administrative 318,995 202,878 800,173 526,822
Sales and marketing 113,172 361,411 772,163 1,004,839
Product development 326,125 326,450 944,941 961,930
Depreciation and amortization   36,313   26,673     90,059     77,388  
    794,605     917,412     2,607,336     2,570,979  
           
Income (loss) from operations (4,928 ) 68,771 (55,962 ) 287,668
           
Other income        
Interest and other income 1,686 823 4,693 3,162
Gain on disposal of assets           11,018      
Net income (loss) $ (3,242 ) $ 69,594 $ (40,251 ) $ 290,830
         
Foreign currency translation adjustments 28,168 149,774 (8,639 ) 211,897
                         
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 24,926 $ 219,368 $ (48,890 ) $ 502,727
         
Net income (loss) per common share      
Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03
Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01   $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic 10,122,261 10,426,961 10,185,320 10,428,809
Diluted   10,122,261     10,531,708     10,185,320     10,543,442  

 
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130611

