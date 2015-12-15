Deveron Announces Debt Settlement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2022) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company”), a leading agriculture data company in North America, announces that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Stealth Ag, Inc. (“Stealth“), as set out in its press releases of May 27, 2021, August 30, 2021 and June 29, 2022, Stealth has exceeded gross revenues of US$1,000,000 during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. As a result of achieving this milestone, the Company has made the one-time payment of US$140,000, satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 330,909 common shares (“Common Shares“) in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.55 per Common Share. All Common Shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In addition, the Company announces that at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders on June 28, 2022 (the “Meeting“), shareholders approved the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan“), as amended. The Stock Option Plan, as amended, is further described in the Company’s information circular, a copy of which can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On November 24, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange adopted a new policy governing security-based compensation (the “New Policy 4.4“). In accordance with the New Policy 4.4, a number of amendments have been made to the Stock Option Plan. These changes include amendments allowing option holders to exercise options on a “cashless exercise” or “net exercise” basis, as now expressly permitted by the New Policy 4.4. “Cashless exercise” is a method of exercising stock options in which a securities dealer loans funds to the option holder or sells the same shares as those underlying the option, prior to or in conjunction with the exercise of options, to allow the option holder to fund the exercise of some or all of their options. “Net exercise” is a method of option exercise under which the option holder does not make any payment to the issuer for the exercise of their options and receives on exercise a number of shares equal to the intrinsic value (current market price less the exercise price) of the option valued at the current market price. Under the New Policy 4.4, the current market price must be the 5-day volume weighted average trading price prior to option exercise. “Net exercise” may not be utilized by persons performing investor relations services.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide and other farm inputs better. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

