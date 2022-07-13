DG Solutions Names Industry Veteran Ghiaseddin President

Healthcare Insider to Lead Data Integrity, Robustness, Security Initiatives

CONYERS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DG Solutions (www.dgsolutionsinc.com), a prominent technology partner to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that seasoned veteran Pooya Ghiaseddin has assumed the role of company president. In his new role, Ghiaseddin will lead the expansion of DG Solutions’ corporate strategies including a sharp focus on data reliability, scalability, and security. DG Solutions provides products across the spectrum of data collection, offering the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point.





Ghiaseddin comes to DG Solutions with nearly two decades of executive experience applying technical prowess and business acumen to create reliable data collection, analysis, and reporting platforms.

“Pooya’s expertise in the healthcare industry will be a tremendous asset to DG Solutions’,” said Denise Hindle, the company’s chief executive officer. “We’re excited to have someone join our team who aligns so closely with our dedication to creating meaningful change in our country’s healthcare system. Pooya is proficient with healthcare data management and protection and is extremely passionate about using technology to improve our daily lives. This dedication to expertly designed, thoroughly tested, and easy to use solutions, will help us expand on our goal to provide high quality data deliverables to our clients.

Before joining DG Solutions, Ghiaseddin served as chief executive officer at ATI International, a private investment firm with a focus on acquisitions within the technology space. He led the organization through multiple investments and divestitures and had tens of millions in assets under management. Earlier in his career, Pooya was chief product officer at Vennli, where he was responsible for driving product design, development, and branding. He led the Vennli product management and software engineering teams in developing a data-driven business intelligence platform used by major healthcare and Fortune 500 companies. He began his career at Press Ganey Associates, a market leader at collecting patient satisfaction data and providing tools to improve care nationwide. He honed his ability to take a growing need and turn it into an accessible and easy-to-use product for multiple client groups. He led their product management teams in building electronic survey and reporting platforms used by over half of U.S. hospitals.

“I am thrilled to be joining the DG team at such an exciting time,” says Ghiaseddin. “The delivery and coordination of healthcare has undergone a digital-focused transformation over the past decade, and DG Solutions is uniquely positioned to drive industry innovation. Pairing its proven track record in print, phone, and electronic data collection with my experience in scaling organizations in the healthcare and software industries, we are going to deliver a robust and reliable offering that is differentiated from the competition. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead and work alongside this talented team.”

Ghiaseddin holds both a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame, graduating with Honors.

DG Solutions, Inc., is a Conyers, GA-based technology-driven data collections solution for healthcare and healthcare-related organizations throughout the world. Our ability to provide solutions across the spectrum of data collection modes provides our clients the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point. The superior quality and service we provide is due to our employees and their total commitment to satisfying the needs of our clients. This, coupled with our state-of-the-art facilities, makes DG Solutions, Inc. the leader in harnessing marketing data to energize campaigns and engage audiences.

