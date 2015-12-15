DrFirst’s Huddle Health App Wins Consumer Mobile Tech Award

24th Annual Digital Health Awards Recognize Best Online Health Resources; Patients Can Store and Share Medical Records With Family and Clinicians

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced that its mobile health records app for consumers, Huddle Health, is a Digital Health Awards winner for 2022. As a hub for health records, Huddle Health makes it easy to maintain and share health and insurance information, past and current medication lists, care plans, and more. Patients and their family caregivers can track prescriptions and keep their providers updated, and can easily keep track of everyone in their care circle without having to access different patient portal accounts.

Recognized alongside Fortune 500 healthcare organizations, Huddle earned a bronze award in the Mobile Digital Health Resources category for providing one of the best digital healthcare experiences for consumers.

“We developed Huddle Health to give people better access to their medical records and the ability to share them with family caregivers and clinicians, so patients have the information they need at their fingertips,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. “We appreciate this recognition as we continue to develop Huddle with new features and functionality to keep consumers engaged at key points in their healthcare experience.”

Huddle was one of more than 700 nominations submitted this year to the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), which organizes the awards. Click here to see the full list of winners.

Consumers’ data is stored securely in the cloud, and accounts can be protected with a PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID, depending on the phone’s features. The Huddle Health app is free and available at the App Store for iPhone users and on Google Play for Android devices.

About the Health Information Resource Center

As organizer of the Digital Health Awards Competition, HIRC is a 30-year-old national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health markets. Other well-known HIRC programs include the 29th annual National Health Information Awards (healthawards.com), the largest consumer health awards program of its kind.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 290 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

