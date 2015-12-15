Ed Charly Successfully Launches Ed Sleek 2.0, A Slim And Functional Minimalist Wallet

Ed Sleek 2.0, an origami inspired wallets made to be the thinnest wallet, designed for the highest functionality.

Woodlands, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2022) – Ed Charly, a product designer based in Singapore has successful reached funding goals and launched its 4th and latest project Ed Sleek 2.0, in May 2022. With the aim to create functional wallets, the team designed Ed Sleek to be a lightweight yet minimalistic wallet that is able to hold coins, cards, key and cash.

Ed Sleek 2.0, a Slim and Functional Wallet

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/132161_8cd1ecb8f444c8e1_001full.jpg

Ed Sleek 2.0 is crafted with full grain leather, with Saffiano Finished or Saddleback Leather, lined with an RFID blocking fabric thats prevents identity theft for cards safety. The team thoughtfully designed front pocket compartments for storing of keys, coins and back card slots which holds upto 2-4 cards. With the use of sturdy Crazy Horse Leather, also known as the Saddleback material, it gives an antique style on the surface of the leather.

Ed Charly was founded since 2017 based on its beliefs on a minimalist lifestyle while removing elements that distracts from individuals from living with freedom. To resonate with this belief, the company started designing products that is deemed practical, functional and minimalist wallet design. This project was an origami-inspired wallet which can separate the coins, cards and cash with 0.3cm in thickness.

“Ed had a long journey to begin with, first with prototyping different types of leathers ensuring that it can overcome long term usage. Followed by getting the right dimension and feedback from user experience,” said Ed, the Founder of Ed Charly.

Ed Charly’s product is also featured on Kickstarter with 3 more other successful campaign, Ed: The Perfect Minimalist Wallet, The Ideal Slim Minimalist Wallet, and Ed Contemporary: The Minimalist Card Holder Wallet.

“The team at Ed Charly is constantly looking for ways to improve on the men’s wallet designs and functionality,” said a spokesperson for Ed Charly. “It is also through the constant support from the community and positive feedback that the team can create a solution for customers to carry. The successful funding of the 4th Kickstarter project shows that a slim and functional wallet is still something people constantly seek.”

About Ed Charly

Ed Charly is a team of product designers based in Singapore who aim to create meaningful minimalist products to suits for everyday needs. The company offers leathered goods that are functional, simple that last for a lifetime. Through the help of Kickstarter, the first product Ed: The Perfect Minimalist Wallet, was successfully funded, and this has led to it’s fourth successful launch, the Ed Sleek 2.0.

