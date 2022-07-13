Edinburgh Air Source Heat Pump Home Service Launched By Smart Gas Solutions

Edinburgh, Scotland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – Smart Gas Solutions (0131-629-3132), serving Edinburgh, and the Central Belt of Scotland, has launched an ASHP – Air Source Heat Pump – service to complement its traditional plumbing and central heating offerings.

Smart Gas Solutions, Gas Safe registered and an Edinburgh Trusted Trader now provides comprehensive property assessment and installation services for consumers looking for more long-term, cost-effective heating solutions. An inspection allows the company’s engineers to determine a home’s heating requirements to ensure that the ASHP recommended is the most appropriate one for a customer’s needs.

More information can be found at https://smartgassolutions.co.uk/air-source-heat-pumps

The company’s announcement comes as the heat pump market is growing annually between 8-10%, and over 80% of that market is the air source segment. The industry’s growth is fuelled by increased demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective space heating and cooling applications – low maintenance requirements combined with a limited carbon footprint make it an attractive alternative for homeowners and businesses alike.

Smart Gas Solutions will install the ASHP system, after inspection and consultation with the customer, by creating access points inside the home and fixing the heat pump unit outside. The assessment encompasses a review of the layout, existing equipment, ductwork, and any factors that might impact the heat pump system’s setup and configuration.

The wiring configurations and the number of cylinders required will vary – air-to-water versus air-to-air systems – but the system will function best when located in open areas of the garden or outside spaces.

Heat pumps can extract heat from air temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius, providing heating and hot water all year round. As latent heat from the air is taken from outside and then compressed, the water contained within the customer’s water tank will heat up over time and be ready when needed.

Smart Gas Solutions recommends that homeowners consider installing these types of systems when they are already in the process of renovating so that installation costs can be kept lower.

About Smart Gas Solutions

Located in Edinburgh, the company serves residential and commercial clients across the Central Belt. It provides plumbing and heating solutions, including boiler, bathroom, and washing machine installations and repairs.

Interested parties can go to https://smartgassolutions.co.uk/air-source-heat-pumps for more information.

