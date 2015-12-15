Eliem Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event on July 21, 2022

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, July 21, 2022 starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Eliem’s virtual investor event will include presentations from Bob Azelby, president and chief executive officer and Valerie Morisset, Ph.D., executive vice president, R&D and chief scientific officer as well as a presentation from opinion leader John D. Markman, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Research; Director, Translational Pain Research Program, University of Rochester. The event will provide an in-depth review of the lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP) treatment landscape, the unmet clinical need in this indication, and ETX-810’s clinical program and potential commercial opportunity.

Register for the event here: Wall Street Webcasting – Eliem Therapeutics, Inc (wsw.com)

A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website: Events and Presentations | Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (eliemtx.com)

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients’ quality of life to fuel our efforts to develop life-changing novel therapies. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives. https://eliemtx.com/

