Elizabeth Addonizio Joins Vision Solar as a Board Member

Elizabeth Addonizio is a seasoned finance professional with decades of experience in providing companies with strategic guidance on growth and development. Drawing on a long background in investment banking, private equity and venture capital investing with a focus on Impact and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, Elizabeth has an extensive background in the raising and deployment of capital to facilitate robust organic and inorganic growth. Addonizio will be responsible for providing strategic input on how Vision Solar can maintain a strong growth trajectory without losing sight of profitability and high customer satisfaction.

In addition to her experience in finance, Addonizio brings with her a wealth of experience in the utilities and renewables space in the United States, Latin America, and East Asia, and she has spent the better part of the past two decades as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve. She has a Ph.D. from Yale University, an M.P.A. from Princeton University, and a B.A. from Bucknell University.

“As the CEO, I am very keen on the idea of creating an advisory board of seasoned professionals who have the academic credentials along with the professional experience that can help guide us through the explosive growth we are experiencing – I am pleased to have Elizabeth Addonizio join our board.” – Jonathan Seibert, CEO of Vision Solar LLC

“Addonizio will be a great add to our Board team as she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge for guiding high growth companies with the right financial discipline.” – Faraz Khan, CFO at Vision Solar

“I am thrilled to join the board of Vision Solar, a dynamic, fast-growing company that has such a positive impact on climate, sustainability, and the pocketbooks of households across the country. I look forward to working with the company’s stellar leadership team to continue to advance the company’s growth and development goals.” – Elizabeth Addonizio, Board Member for Vision Solar

About Vision Solar:

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $200+ million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.visionsolar.com

