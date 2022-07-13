EmployBridge Names Scott Meyerhoff as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta–EmployBridge, a leading provider of technology-enabled, light industrial workforce solutions in the United States, today announced it has named Scott Meyerhoff as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 27, 2022.

“Scott is a dynamic leader with an exceptional track record of leading growth organizations,” said EmployBridge CEO Billy Milam. “His extensive expertise in financial technology at both the enterprise level and across operating units will be valuable to us during this transformative period of growth.”

Meyerhoff brings 25 years of experience in executive finance leadership roles in technology companies focused on accelerating performance, scale and growth. He joins EmployBridge from Aroga Consulting, which he founded. Prior to Aroga, Meyerhoff spent over 10 years at InComm Payments where he held several leadership roles including Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. As InComm CFO, he led teams across all finance and operations functions including Call Center, Warehouse, Distribution and Merchandising, helping grow the company from $200 million to $2.6 billion in revenue with global scale in more than 30 countries. Prior to InComm, Meyerhoff was Co-Founder and Managing Partner at The Intersect Group and Executive Vice President and CFO for Infor Global Solutions and Intercept.

“I respect EmployBridge’s accomplishments as a leader in employment services with long-standing brands serving diverse industries,” said Meyerhoff. “I look forward to optimizing and advancing the company’s financial operations to support the vital work of providing employers the staffing solutions they need to build and sustain their businesses.”

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including Decca, Hire Dynamics, ProDrivers, ProLogistix, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, RemX, Resdin, ResourceMFG, Select, Vaughan, and Westaff. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America’s largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 450,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of 446 offices in 48 states. In 2021, EmployBridge provided more than 157 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.8 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America’s supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm’s Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 28,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. EmployBridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit www.employbridge.com.

Contacts

Berry Brady



[email protected]