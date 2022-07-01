Esports Metaverse Leader ESTN Launches Vault Box NFTs

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL , Jul 21, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – ESTN (https://estn.io) today announced the launch of the long-awaited “vault box” NFT’s to their 50K+ strong community, with the minting event going live on Friday, July 20th. ESTN (Electronic Sports Tournament Network) is a global, blockchain-powered metaverse esports arena owned via NFT ‘Seat Licenses’.

“We’re very excited to be launching the vault box minting for our community. This is the first major release and within the coming weeks we will be launching the actual “seat NFT’s” which give holders licensing rights in the actual metaverse arena,” Mr. Raff concluded.

The ESTN platform allows gamers and organizers to host their own online tournaments and the ability to earn a share of fiat winnings, prize pools and arena earnings and NFT distributions via the ESTN Vault. Esports tournament competitor pairings will be based upon the ESTN-derived Universal Player Ranking engine (UPR score) to assure like-skilled athlete match play.

The Universal Player Ranking (UPR) is designed to become the global standard in competitive gamer skills ranking. The ESTN platform tracks player performance across any platform-supported game, enabling ESTN to rate player performance across multiple games, thus standardizing ranking methodologies across the entire esports landscape. UPR is grounded in blockchain technology to guarantee fair and immutable record keeping of real-time player performance assessments. Each player’s UPR will update on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and accountability.

ESTN encourages Esport gamers, agents, tournament organizers, game developers, investors, and interested NFT enthusiasts to claim their own ESTN NFT “vault box” and get first access to the ESTN tournament platform, now in live beta: https://get.estn.io/mint

