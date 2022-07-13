Essentia Health Selects Press Ganey as Patient Experience and Nursing Excellence Partner

Press Ganey to help transform patient experience through technology, strategic counsel and thought leadership, across dozens of hospitals and provider facilities in the Midwest

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement to provide technology, counsel and additional knowledge resources to Essentia Health, an integrated healthcare system serving patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Effective July 1, Press Ganey will support Essentia Health through rapid patient experience transformation and nursing excellence across the health system’s 14 hospitals, 72 clinics and 12 care facilities.

“The best collaborations create something bigger than the sum of what each partner can create on their own, and I’m incredibly excited to see the great, industry-leading work that the Essentia Health and Press Ganey teams are going to do together,” said Lanie Dixon, Vice President of Patient Experience, Essentia Health. “Press Ganey’s unparalleled expertise in healthcare industry benchmarking, leading-edge technology and wealth of knowledge and resources will help us drive meaningful organizational change for our patients, physicians, and nurses, as Essentia continues its journey to Magnet Recognition® status.”

Press Ganey partners with 98% of hospitals recognized by the American Nurses’ Association’s Magnet program, which recognizes excellence in nursing.

Press Ganey will support Essentia Health through an integrated, multifaceted approach, including:

Dynamic Surveying : Customizable, digital surveys tailored to patients’ unique experiences.

Customizable, digital surveys tailored to patients’ unique experiences. Narrative Dx : Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Natural Language Processing (NLP) to quickly and efficiently derive insights from patient feedback.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Natural Language Processing (NLP) to quickly and efficiently derive insights from patient feedback. National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators® ( NDNQI® ) : Press Ganey’s proprietary national database of 250+ nursing measures and quality indicators to get unit-level analysis to help improve patient outcomes.

: Press Ganey’s proprietary national database of 250+ nursing measures and quality indicators to get unit-level analysis to help improve patient outcomes. Transparency : A technology platform that publishes authentic ratings and reviews from real patient experience surveys to provider profiles and directories, helping earn patient trust and driving appointment scheduling.

A technology platform that publishes authentic ratings and reviews from real patient experience surveys to provider profiles and directories, helping earn patient trust and driving appointment scheduling. Reputation Management: A cutting-edge, purpose-built for healthcare tool that captures patient sentiment and comments from reviews and social media sites into one consolidated dashboard to enable fast responses to online feedback.

“We’re thrilled to partner with and support an industry leader in Essentia Health as they track their end-to-end patient journey and improve nursing excellence system-wide,” said Dan Litwer, chief client officer, Press Ganey. “Our integrated technology platform will provide the award-winning Essentia team with the ability to monitor the connections between patient and consumer experience and high-quality care, so they can continue to serve their communities in profound ways.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About Essentia Health

Essentia Health is an integrated health system serving patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. Headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, Essentia Health combines the strengths and talents of 14,100 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners, who serve our patients and communities through the mission of being called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives. The organization lives out its mission by having a patient-centered focus at 14 hospitals, 72 clinics, six long-term care facilities, three assisted living facilities, three independent living facilities, six ambulance services, 20 retail pharmacies, and one research institute.

