eStruxture Data Centers Celebrates Five Years of Excellence in The Data Center Industry

Vision, Strategy, and Becoming the Largest Canadian Data Center Operator in Record Time

MONTREAL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eStruxture Data Centers, the premier Canadian cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, has been on an accelerated growth trajectory ever since its launch in 2017. With a visionary leadership team and an unwavering commitment to sustainability and diversity and inclusion, eStruxture became the largest Canadian data center platform in just five years.

To celebrate this milestone, as well as the employees, customers, partners, and investors who made their success possible, eStruxture recently hosted an event in Montreal, at their state-of-the-art MTL-2 data center.

As the company reflects on its journey, here are some of the highlights of the past five years:

Building A Data Center Platform at Speed and Scale Across Canada

eStruxture grew from just one data center in downtown Montreal in 2017 to now 15 data centers, and from 16 employees to over 130. The company attributes its success to its diverse workforce. Over half (55%) of their workforce identify as a diverse, and their leadership team is made up of 40% women.

In 2017, eStruxture acquired and transformed the Montreal Gazette’s former printing facility into a one-of-a-kind, hyperscale-grade data center with over 30MW of power.

In 2021, the company made its fifth acquisition and consolidated its presence on a national scale by taking over the entire Canadian data center business from Aptum.

A few months ago, eStruxture announced the building of CAL-2, its second facility in Calgary. Ready in the fourth quarter of 2022, the CAL-2 will be the largest, Tier III designed data center in the Calgary area, bringing true hyperscale capacity to the market with over 20MW of power and 93,000 square feet of space.

Vision, Strategy, and Industry Leadership

As the only remaining major Canadian-owned and operated data center, eStruxture has emerged as a true industry leader and trailblazer and the company’s success story has been featured numerous times in the media. Most recently, on the covers of Data Centre Magazine and CIOReview, which provide a closeup look of the company and its success drivers.

eStruxture also won the 2022 Corporate Excellence Award for Leading Data Center Services Provider – Canada awarded by Corporate Vision Magazine and The Most Promising Managed Data Center Services Company Award by CIOReview. Previously, the company was a finalist for the Best Managed Companies Award by Deloitte, the Excellence in Data Centre Americas Award by Datacloud, and The Data Center Eco-Sustainability Award by DCD, to name a few.

“Looking back over the past five years, I can’t help but feel immensely grateful for all those who believed in us from the beginning and whose trust, hard work, and dedication got us where we are today. I look forward to celebrating many more milestones together.”- says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers who recently won the well-deserved title of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Québec.

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities. For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Angela Adam

+1 888-369-2209

[email protected]