Evolve Your Instinct with the Launch of Amazfit’s T-Rex 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 7, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Amazfit, a premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp Health Corporation, launched the T-Rex 2, in Malaysia today, an outdoor, tough and rugged smartwatch, with a demonstration of its durability and versatility by wall climbing professionals from Camp5, the climbing gym.

Amazfit recently sent the rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex 2 into space on a quest to prove its strength in extreme environments. The space journey began in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, where Amazfit T-Rex 2 was sent off on a lightweight spacecraft equipped with fully functional tracking and control systems, as well as an on-board camera to capture the most exciting highlights during the two and a half hour round-trip.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has passed 15 military-grade tests and can remain functional in temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius through the ultra-low temperature operation feature. With a battery life that can stretch to 24 days, it comes with dual-band, 5-satellite positioning and route-import and real-time navigation for optimum outdoor use. Built for any terrain, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 can also resist heat up to 70 degrees Celsius, has a humidity resistance of 240h, 96h salt-spray resistance and shock-resistance.

Wearers can create their own training templates for 11 different sports through the Zepp app, which is powered by the Zepp operating system and includes a rich ecosystem of over 10 mini apps for seamless interactions. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 also has a huge selection of over 150 sports modes including the toughness-testing triathlon mode, the professional lap-data recording track run mode, with smart trajectory correction, and the more leisurely golf swing mode.

Mr. Benky Lin, Country Manager of Amazfit Malaysia, said, “There is no doubt that the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is one of the toughest smartwatches in the market. The military-grade tests ensures that it can withstand low and high pressure, extreme heat and cold, rain, salt, sand, dust, vibrations, shocks, acid and fungus. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is built for durability and versatility and can be used for the great outdoors as well as for strength training in any condition.”

“We are happy to introduce the Amazfit T-Rex 2 here in Malaysia. This is a smartwatch that is ready to evolve your instinct anywhere in the world. We have pushed it to the limit, going all the way to space, subjecting it to the most extreme conditions we can reach and that includes the heat of Death Valley in California and depths of the Pacific. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a smartwatch you can wear with confidence in any terrain condition.”

The Amazfit T-Rex 2’s look is inspired by the spirit of nature and comes in Astro Black & Gold, Ember Black, Wild Green and Desert Khaki. It is rugged in style with HD AMOLED display that enables the wearer to download dozens of watch faces with matching always-on displays or images unique to the wearer.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with one-year warranty and retails at RM799 each. To commemorate the launch, Amazfit T-Rex 2 will be exclusive to Shopee Online Store with a store promotional price from 6 July to 8 July. At the promo, there are also one each of Powerbuds Pro, GTS 2 mini and Band 5 to be won. The first 100 buyers of the T-Rex 2 will get an Amazfit sport bottle and screen protector as a gift.

