Fan2Go (FNTG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fan2Go (FNTG) on July 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FNTG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

FNTG Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131279_206276e084c8b95b_001full.jpg

As a global sports star NFT trading platform, Fan2Go (FNTG) features NFTs that contain everyone’s aspirations for sports, providing asset value beyond the collection value. Its native token FNTG has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Fan2Go

People have always been passionate about sports, love to own collectibles, and want to feel a sense of belonging to their sports heroes and teams. In response to these market demands and fans’ dreams, a sports-specific NFT platform called Fan2Go was created.

Through Fan2Go, an unforgettable match, sports stars loved by the world, and a sports team with huge fans can be kept forever as an NFT work that has the same vitality as the real thing instead of disappearing after seeing it on TV.

NFTs for the fan community means that anyone should be able to search, purchase, and store them safely in real time. ERC20 blockchain technology introduced by Fan2Go facilitates the creation, production, management, sale, storage, and transaction of NFTs in the most stable manner. No matter if they are individuals who create their own NFTs, sports marketing agents that produce and distribute valuable NFTs, or global users who trade NFTs, Fan2Go will support them all.

From the satisfaction of owning NFT works to generating profits through transactions with global users, Fan2Go provides all kinds of services.

About FNTG Token

Fan2Go wants to secure the portrait rights and NFT rights of the sports stars. With the liquidity and funds secured through listing its native token FNTG, Fan2Go prepares for the production of famous sports stars in the early stages of its business.

Based on ERC-20, FNTG has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% will be used for buying sports star portrait rights, another 20% is provided for motivation plan payment, 5% is provided for legal advice, 15% is provided for platform construction cost, 10% will be used for marketing, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The FNTG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, investors who are interested in Fan2Go investment can easily buy and sell FNTG token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about FNTG Token:

Official Website: http://fan2go.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/official_fan2go

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131279