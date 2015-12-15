Financière de Tubize – 2022 half-year financial report

Press release
30 July 2022
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, [email protected]

2022 half-year financial report

Regulated information
30 July 2022

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2022 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the period in accordance with Belgian accounting standards: € 87,3 million at 30 June 2022, compared to € 85,0 million at 30 June 2021 (increase of 2,7%),
  • Profit for the period in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): € 144,5 million at 30 June 2022, compared to € 204,8 million at 30 June 2021 (decrease of 29,4%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 89,0 million (€ 1,30 per share, an increase of 2,4% compared to the previous year),
  • 2021 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize’s shareholders in 2022 of € 33,4 million (€ 0,75 per share, an increase of  10,3% compared to the previous year),      
  • Increase by € 25,0 million of outstanding bank borrowings from € 20,0 million at 31 December 2021 to € 45,0 million at 30 June 2022,
  • Acquisition of 1.053.840 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 94,5 million, at an average price of € 89.64, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35,16% at 31 December 2021 to 35,70% at 30 June 2022.

