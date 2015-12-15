First Connect Adds Cowbell Cyber Prime 100 to Insurtech Marketplace

Cowbell Cyber helps small and medium-sized enterprises mitigate the risks associated with cybercrimes, ransom attacks, data breaches and more

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation’s top carriers, announced today the addition of Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Cowbell Cyber offers stand-alone coverage to enterprise customers for security breach expenses, extortion threats, the replacement or restoration of data, loss of business income, security breach liability, computer fraud, ransom payments and more.

First Connect, a subsidiary of the Hippo Insurance Group, provides independent agencies with access to national carriers with zero access fees. First Connect and Cowbell are teaming up to provide those agencies with a modern cyber insurance product designed to help SMEs safeguard their digital operations.

“Every business faces cyber risk nowadays,” said First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. “By partnering with Cowbell Cyber we are continuing to broaden our portfolio of leading insurtech carriers and general agents, and providing independent agencies access to cyber insurance that assesses their clients’ unique cybersecurity risks.”

Cowbell Cyber offers a Prime 100 insurance product that provides robust financial protection against cyber threats. The digital-first cyber insurance provider leverages an API that allows customers to quickly apply online and delivers instant bindable quotes to SMEs. Additional features include continuous risk assessment, risk engineering consultations, cyber awareness training and in-house claims handling by dedicated cyber experts.

“Cowbell Cyber identifies in real-time each organization’s unique risk level and determines the ideal coverage package to mitigate potential losses from a cyberattack,” said Jack Kudale, Founder and CEO of Cowbell Cyber. “Partnering with a fully digital platform like First Connect is ideal to easily and rapidly give SMEs financial protection for the variety of threats businesses face every day.”

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading insurtech carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure.

