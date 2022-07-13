Firstrade lists AVAX, SUSHI, and MANA to Crypto Offering

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2022) – Online trading and investment brokerage firm Firstrade Securities recently launched its cryptocurrency trading platform. Trading of over three dozen different cryptocurrencies can now be executed on Firstrade. Crypto is an additional option for Firstrade customers, on the mobile trading interface which already includes traditional investment selections like stocks, options and mutual funds.

Firstrade lists AVAX, SUSHI and MANA to crypto platform

Many popular coins and tokens appear on the list of cryptocurrencies which the online & mobile investment platform announced as part of its initial listings. A few of those popular cryptocurrencies listed on Firstrade to buy and sell include $AVAX, $SUSHI and $MANA.

Firstrade Offering Cryptocurrencies Within Top 100 By Marketcap

$AVAX is a cryptocurrency which works within the Avalanche decentralized blockchain network. It is an independent blockchain network which works in compatibility with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), and is therefore often compared to the functions of the Ethereum network. Firstrade customers are now able to buy and sell $AVAX within Individual Brokerage Accounts, with buying power from as little as $1.

$SUSHI is a cryptocurrency which works in accordance with the SushiSwap protocol. SushiSwap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges on the Ethereum network of which $SUSHI is the native token. Firstrade users can buy the $SUSHI token using existing buying power, or after using a variety of deposit methods.

$MANA is the cryptocurrency used to power and transact within the increasingly popular metaverse iteration – Decentraland. Players on one of the most highly trafficked metaverse worlds to date use $MANA to buy and trade virtual land and other ingame items.

Ahead Of The Pack?

Firstrade has seemingly moved first with the launch of crypto coins on the platform. Having initially been one of the first to $0 commission for its equities business, the platform has now reached another notable milestone for its customers.

$AVAX, $SUSHI and $MANA, along with more than 3 dozen other cryptocurrencies are available to Firstrade customers for live trading today. More crypto coins are scheduled to be listed over time, with further listing announcements to be made via the online platform, and the mobile app – available on iOS and Android.

Contact Info:

Liam Quinlan-Stamp

[email protected]

Cryptocurrency trading is provided by Apex Crypto LLC. Apex Crypto is not a registered broker-dealer or a member of SIPC or FINRA. Cryptocurrencies are not securities and are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Apex Crypto is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cryptocurrency execution and custody services are provided by Apex Crypto LLC (NMLS ID 1828849) through a software licensing agreement between Apex Crypto LLC and Firstrade Crypto LLC. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before trading: apexcrypto.com/legal

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130149