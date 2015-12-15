Future Family Announces 0% Interest Rate Financing For Fertility Treatments

The Finance Platform is Partnering with CCRM Fertility to Offer the First-Of-Its-Kind Plan to Patients

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Future Family, the only fertility finance platform to pair a modern fintech experience with client care and wellness support, announced that it will add a 0% interest rate fertility financing program to its offerings. This first-of-its-kind plan enables prospective parents to pay for high-cost fertility treatments with no additional interest for up to 12 months. This is a game-changing alternative to large upfront payments or high-interest rate credit cards. Future Family is kicking off the program in partnership with CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility science, research, and treatment.

Financing is the smartest way to pay for fertility treatment and Future Family’s 0% interest plan allows eligible patients to pay the same amount as a cash purchase, but with the flexibility of spreading payments out over time. Future Family is the best fertility partner for prospective parents, especially when compared to credit cards, which are used by just over 85% of patients, have average interest rates over 15%, and credit limits that are frequently lower than the cost of treatment. Future Family’s plans offer an alternative to carrying a credit card balance, which can negatively impact credit scores and become burdensome in the future.

“Before this program, no fertility financing company offered a 0% interest financing plan without huge application fees costing thousands of dollars, so this truly is a breakthrough that will give even more prospective parents the opportunity to grow their families,” said Claire Tomkins, CEO and Founder of Future Family. “We’re very proud to announce this partnership with CCRM Fertility and to launch a unique financing option that will meet the needs of even more patients. Future Family believes that building a family is one of the most significant milestones in life, and financing coupled with care and wellness is the safest and smartest solution for prospective parents.”

Today, nearly 50% of people who visit a fertility clinic in pursuit of care and support do not move forward with treatment due to the high cost and complexity. Future Family is transforming the typically difficult and confusing experience with its platform, which combines payments to multiple providers into a streamlined and predictable experience bolstered by autopay and support from personal fertility coaches.

“Future Family opens the door for even more people interested in growing their families with fertility treatments by changing how to approach paying for treatment and expanding access to care,” said Jon Pardew, President and CEO of CCRM Fertility. “Both Future Family and CCRM Fertility offer best-in-class patient care and support with a focus on innovative solutions. We are thrilled to offer this much-needed financing option to our patients at most U.S. CCRM Fertility locations.”

To learn more about Future Family, please visit www.futurefamily.com.

About Future Family

Future Family is where people start their fertility journey. The company’s mission is to make fertility care accessible and affordable to all. Future Family combines advances in fintech, fertility, and concierge care to empower prospective parents throughout their fertility journey. Future Family was founded by former SolarCity exec Claire Tomkins, whose own fertility struggles inspired her to improve the experience for other women.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction, and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 26 locations in North America serving patients in 11 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

Contacts

Media

Alex Miller Murphy



[email protected]