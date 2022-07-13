Galaxy Blitz Launches Open Beta Contest and Binance NFT Sale

Helsinki, Finland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 23, 2022) – Emerging AAA-quality GameFi title Galaxy Blitz has this week launched an open beta event. The beta will be an opportunity for community members to try out the latest version of the game and connect with like-minded individuals. Galaxy Blitz official NFTs will be available on Kucoin Windvane from July 24th, and Binance NFT from July 25th.

Galaxy Blitz is a much-anticipated action-packed NFT-based sci-fi combat strategy blockbuster. The rich and fully immersive entertainment experience is an epic remastering of the hugely-popular 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) SLG genre for Web3, and through the innovative use of NFTs and blockchain-based tokens, Galaxy Blitz is set to be a trailblazer in the world of GameFi and entertainment.

Leading the GameFi Revolution with NFTs

Despite still being in its infancy, blockchain-powered GameFi is leading the industry in terms of combining entertainment, value creation, and innovation. GameFi also recorded one of the highest rates of adoption in the space, with 49% of all wallet activity in the first six months of 2022 coming from games. Currently, leading business models include a combination of Free-2-Play, NFT cosmetics, and Play-2-Earn, as well as metaverse-based open worlds, and idle clickers, giving players an increasing variety of games to choose from.

Galaxy Blitz intends to lead the industry in NFT integration and gameplay innovation with premium-quality AR design and rich embedded utility. From July 24th, Galaxy Blitz NFTs of different rarity will be available across a number of internationally renowned exchanges and launchpads, including Binance NFT, Kucoin Windvane. Each mystery box will contain heroes, battleships, or weapons and can be directly traded on secondary marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible.

Epic Gameplay



In Galaxy Blitz, players will be charged with growing a fledgling colony of hyper-evolved species in the quest for intergalactic fame and glory. Players will be able to build and manage their own production facilities, as well as commandeer large space armies with heroes and battleships to take down mighty foes in epic PVP and PVE space battles. In victory and defeat, players will be deeply involved in all aspects of the unique gameplay that is supported by a rich economic system based on the ecosystem-native $MIT token and NFTs. Both digital assets are able to be staked to gain rewards within the ecosystem for providing liquidity support to maintain healthy economic growth.

The legendary development team are ensuring the game remains a continual source of enjoyment for existing players whilst attracting newcomers to join in. Assisting in this balancing, Galaxy Blitz features a unique and sophisticated financial system based on the native $MIT token and five main resources: Star Coins, Ice Ore, Titanium Ore, Gas, and Hydroxyl. Star Coins are used to recruit and train combat units, heroes, and new weapons. Hydroxyl is an advanced DNA material used to upgrade the skills of heroes, spaceships, and NFTs. And finally, Ice Ore, Titanium Ore, and Gas are building materials used to craft and upgrade buildings.

In preparation for the official Galaxy Blitz mainnet launch, the team is coordinating a month of open beta testing.

About Galaxy Blitz

Galaxy Blitz is a Play-To-Earn combat strategy NFT game set centuries in the future as four unique highly evolved descendants of humanity fight for dominance in battles on both lands and in space.

