Gale Healthcare Solutions transforming healthcare staffing sector to address national nursing shortage

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gale Healthcare Solutions (Gale), the leading healthcare staffing platform designed to address one of the nation’s most serious problems – the shortage of nurses to provide quality care, has hired Kan Kotecha as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kotecha will lead the company’s efforts to create enhanced experiences for the growing number of healthcare providers and nursing professionals who are choosing Gale to meet scheduling, pay and other important needs.





Kotecha brings tremendous knowledge and experience in building products, scaling organizations, overseeing digital transformation, managing teams globally, and serving as a leader in the technology space.

“The opportunity to use my experience to help elevate an already phenomenal tech platform, combined with supporting such an important mission of ensuring no person goes without care is an opportunity I am really excited about,” said Kan Kotecha, Gale’s new Chief Technology Officer.

Gale was founded and designed to address the national nursing shortage by connecting nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff. Since the company’s inception six years ago, Gale has grown into the leading connection platform for nurses and healthcare facilities, attracting more than 50,000 nursing professionals to serve healthcare providers in 39 states.

“We are truly fortunate to have someone with Kan’s experience join our team as we continue to push the boundaries in developing technology that connects nurses directly with healthcare facilities,” said Tony Braswell, Gale Healthcare Solutions Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of Kan, Gale will continue to transform the healthcare staffing sector by implementing a vision designed to enhance the technology supporting the nurses and healthcare facilities using our platform.”

Kotecha’s responsibilities will focus on all aspects of the technology platform, in particular implementation of AI and ML to unlock new opportunities for clinicians, ensuring they get the services and recognition they deserve and providing new management insights for healthcare providers. Kotecha also will ensure that the platform continues to meet the highest levels of cyber-security in order to protect user data.

With the addition of Kotecha to Gale’s leadership team, Tim Roda will move from his role as CTO to the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). Roda, who has been with Gale since the company’s inception, will leverage his deep domain knowledge and experience of working across the company to lead both Enterprise Program Management and innovations that allow expansion into new markets and commercial opportunities.

Prior to his role at Google where he held the position of Vice President in Engineering, Kotecha served as CTO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he focused on completing a large-scale integration of Smith Barney with Morgan Stanley’s wealth management platform.

In addition to Kotecha’s work with Gale, he serves as Board Vice-Chair for Special Olympics New York, and sits on the Board of Directors for BluCora Inc., a financial and tax solutions provider.

