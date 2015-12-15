Generational Associates Named Emerging Leaders by The M&A Advisor

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that two of its M&A professionals, Chad Comroe and Tristan Keeffe, have been named as 2022 Emerging Leaders in the financial services industry by The M&A Advisor.

The M&A Advisor, now in its 24th year, was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals.

Chad Comroe, Managing Director, M&A at the Generational headquarters in Dallas, works directly with middle market business owners in developing and executing successful exit plans. Chad has over 10 years of experience and knowledge of corporate valuations, financial modeling and analysis, and M&A transactional expertise. Chad recently closed Indepak and Glacier Glove.

Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, from the firm’s New York office, is a key member of the deal team and supports several Managing Directors for the marketing and sale of Generational clients across North America and Europe. In addition, Tristan is a valued member of the Company’s Technology Practice Group. Tristan recently worked on Integral Industries and R.C. Stevens.

The recognition of Generational’s Emerging Leaders comes on the heels of The M&A Advisor naming Generational Group the 2022 North American Investment Banking Firm of the Year.

The M&A Advisor will host two Awards Galas in New York City to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements. The Emerging Leaders Awards Galas are features of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 20-21, 2022 and the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 15-16, 2022. Both exclusive events will pair current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.

Stephen Crisham, Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region stated, “Chad has consistently closed a high portion of his transactions, creatively solving many deal issues which satisfied both buyer and seller. He extends this creativity and judgement to the dealmaking group as a whole. As time passes, I envision his ability will enable him to lead and manage at successively higher levels of management within the company.”

Executive Managing Director of M&A – Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson said, “Since joining our firm, Tristan has consistently exemplified the core attributes that contribute to successful M&A professionals. His commitment to excellence in research, strategy and transaction execution is only exceeded by his extraordinary client service. I am very pleased with, but not at all surprised by, his selection as an emerging leader in the financial services sector.”

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational, added, “I congratulate Chad and Tristan on being recognized by The M&A Advisor. They personify the Core Values our Company is based on, and I look forward to their continued growth as individuals and professionals.”

“The Emerging Leaders Awards were born as the ‘40 Under 40 Awards’ in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals, who have reached a significant level of success and made notable contributions to their industry and community. With the challenges undertaken over the past two years, the 2022 award recipients join a truly remarkable, global network of outstanding young professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

“In the previous 12 years, The M&A Advisor has recognized over a thousand professionals who remain at the top of their professions. Emerging Leader Award winners will continue to have a significant effect on the advancement of our industry. Through the support of business, philanthropic, academic and personal development experts, we are establishing a connected ‘leadership community’ with the mandate to empower these successful young professionals to improve the life experiences of others through their career,” added Aguinaldo.

For a complete list of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

