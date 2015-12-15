GetSwift Announces Board Changes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GSW #delivery–GetSwift Technologies Limited (“GetSwift” or the “Corporation”; NEO: “GSW”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and services, announces the resignations of Marc Naidoo and Phil Kearney from the board of directors of the Corporation. Mr. Naidoo joined the Board as an independent director in 2019 and Mr. Kearney joined the Board as an independent director on June 10, 2022.

In conjunction with the departures of Mr. Naidoo and Mr. Kearney, the Board has appointed Julian Rockett to the Board. Mr. Rockett is considered an independent director and will be the new Chair of the Board. The Board has also appointed Mr. Rockett as the Chair of the Corporation’s audit committee, compensation committee, and nomination & corporate governance committee, and as a member of the Corporation’s disclosure committee. Mr. Rockett is an attorney in Australia and was formerly the Corporate Secretary for GetSwift Ltd when the Company was domiciled in Australia on the ASIC. He has extensive experience in corporate law in Australia.

The appointment of Mr. Rockett is subject to approval by the NEO Exchange (the “Exchange”) and the Corporation will be required to remove, or cause the resignation of, Mr. Rockett in the event that the Exchange determines that Mr. Rockett is not suitable to act as a director of the Corporation.

The Corporation will be conducting a search to find suitably qualified nominees to be considered for appointment as independent directors of the Corporation in order to fill the vacancies on the Board and the Corporation’s audit committee, compensation committee, and nomination & corporate governance committee.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GetSwift is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. For further background, please visit the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation’s website at www.getswift.co.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“Forward-looking Information”). Forward-looking Information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, Forward-looking Information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking Information in this news release include statements related to the approval of Mr. Rockett as a director of the Corporation by the Exchange, the process for removal of any director not deemed acceptable by the Exchange, and the Corporation’s intention to conduct a search to find suitably qualified nominees to be considered for appointment as independent directors of the Corporation.

Forward-looking Information involves various risks and uncertainties and is based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations include, without limitation, general economic and market conditions, the availability of capital resources to the Corporation in the short and long term, adverse decisions by the Exchange regarding Mr. Rockett’s appointment, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and retain qualified candidates to be appointed as independent directors of the Corporation.

The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Information. Any Forward-looking Information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

