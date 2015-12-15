Global Media and Tech Giant Integrates Intellicheck to Prevent Account Takeover

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fraudprevention—Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today announced a world-renowned global media and tech giant has integrated Intellicheck’s (Nasdaq: IDN) identity verification technology solution in their software to protect customers from account take over.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the prominent international company understands the importance of a proactive strategy. “It is great to be up and running and stopping fraud for this new use case client. There is a wealth of information that resides in email accounts that has the potential to cause extensive financial damage to a customer if a bad actor gains access. Intellicheck’s proven identity verification technology delivers incomparable accuracy assuring the individual is who they say they are while providing legitimate customers with a frictionless, rapid response to account password reset requests.”

In each of the first three months alone, nearly one percent of identification documents presented for verification were found to be invalid by Intellicheck’s identification verification technology solution.

The diverse global media and tech company reaches nearly one billion people worldwide, providing services ranging from finance and commerce to gaming and news. They provide partners with a full-stack platform to grow businesses and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search, and media.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions for fintechs and financial services companies including five of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers using Intellicheck’s flexible technology through point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations as well as online through a browser or mobile devices. The company’s frictionless solutions are also in use at BNPL providers, more than 30,000 retail locations, and multiple law enforcement and state agencies including twenty-four at the state level.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

