Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Consolidation

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2022) – Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its common shares on a basis of one (1) new share for ten (10) old shares effective today.

The Company has filed a Material Change Report on SEDAR.

