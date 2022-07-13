Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Consolidation

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2022) –  Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its common shares on a basis of one (1) new share for ten (10) old shares effective today.

The Company has filed a Material Change Report on SEDAR.

For more information, please contact:
Green Environmental Technologies Inc.
Mr. Dominique Monardo
[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131830

