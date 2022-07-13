GroupBy Infographic: By the Numbers: How to Maximize eCommerce Holiday Sales with Next-gen Search

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the eCommerce holiday shopping officially kicks off this week with Amazon Prime Days, GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, published an infographic outlining how retailers can maximize sales with next-gen search.





Online holiday sales are projected to reach $235.86 billion this year, with half coming from mobile devices, according to Adobe. The customer experience is critical to maximizing the holiday shopping season, regardless of where or how consumers are shopping – in-store, online or buying online and picking up in-store.

Starting with Search

A website’s search function is one of the most significant online revenue sources. Poor search experiences account for $300 billion in lost revenue in the U.S. each year, with three out of four consumers leaving a site for a competitor after an unsuccessful search, according to Google. When selecting a site search partner, the essential features to look for include:

AI-powered product discovery solution built using state-of-the-art AI algorithms.

Hyper-personalization that leverages Al, real-time data, and connects in-store and online user profiles to deliver more relevant results.

Scalable omnichannel functionality that enables store/zip code level search across platforms and devices, while supporting all fulfillment types.

Merchandising platform that is optimized for revenue, increases productivity and empowers merchandising teams to make data-driven decisions with actionable insights.

GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI taps into Google’s years of experience delivering personalized content across flagship properties such as Google Search, Google Shopping and YouTube. Gain access to Search, Recommendations, Data Enrichment, Merchandising and Reporting & Analytics directly within a single platform.

To download the infographic, visit groupbyinc.com/-/blog/blog-posts/maximize-ecommerce-holiday-sales-with-next-gen-search.html.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s fully cloud-native technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our SaaS-based, Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

