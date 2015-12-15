H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Team with the Addition of Alejandra Arguello

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestmentManagement–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $50 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Alejandra Arguello has joined the firm’s Capital Formation Group as a Managing Director, based in New York City.

Alejandra will be responsible for business development and capital raising across H.I.G.’s global credit platform. With over 22 years of experience in alternative investment management and institutional sales, Alejandra joins H.I.G. from Carlyle, where she was a Managing Director on the capital raising team.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alejandra to H.I.G. Her expertise and long tenure in the credit markets will be invaluable as we further expand our global credit footprint. H.I.G.’s credit platform has broad scale and capabilities, ranging from senior secured direct lending to special situations / distressed, both in North America and Europe. Alejandra will play an integral role in developing partnerships with our investors to access these attractive strategies at a time when the firm’s credit investment activities are at an all-time high.”

About H.I.G. Capital



H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.



* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

