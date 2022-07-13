Harris Williams Advises 360training on its Significant Investment from GreyLion Partners LP and Vestar Capital Partners

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised 360training on its significant investment from GreyLion Partners LP (GreyLion) and Vestar Capital Partners (Vestar). The investment from Vestar and GreyLion will provide 360training with additional significant capital backing to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth initiatives. 360training is a leading online training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries, most notably in environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, healthcare, and financial services. The transaction was led by Andy Leed, Erik Szyndlar, Brian Titterington, Ben de Fiebre and Nick DeGallier of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“As a leader in regulatory-approved eLearning and certification programs, 360training is transforming the way workers access the training they need to enter the job market and organizations’ ability to upskill their workforces while ensuring compliance within an increasingly complex regulatory environment,” said Andy Leed, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with CEO Tom Anderson and the 360training management team on this transaction, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in their continued partnership with GreyLion and with their new partner Vestar.”

“This significant investment represents another high-profile transaction for Harris Williams within the professional education and compliance technology sectors,” said Brian Titterington, a director at Harris Williams. “Industry-wide worker shortages, increasing regulatory-driven training requirements, and a greater focus on environmental health and safety are not only driving strong demand for 360training’s solutions, but also fueling investment activity across the broader market. We expect strong investor and strategic buyer interest to continue as these trends create new challenges for organizations.”

Since 1997, 360training has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safer environment for the communities they serve. Today, the company primarily serves the environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, healthcare, and financial services markets. 360training has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including OSHAcampus, Learn2Serve, AgentCampus, VanEd Real Estate School, TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures), HIPAA Exams and many more.

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower-middle market. The company seeks to partner with existing owners and management teams across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, software and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25 million to $125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. GreyLion currently manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.7 billion.

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since its inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

Contacts

Julia Moore



[email protected]