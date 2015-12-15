HF Sinclair Corporation Announces Appointment of Rhoman Hardy to Its Board of Directors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Rhoman J. Hardy to the Board, effective July 2, 2022. This appointment increases the size of the Board to twelve directors and increases the number of independent directors on the Board from nine to ten.

Mr. Hardy joined Shell USA, Inc. (formerly Shell Oil Company, Inc.) in 1988, and at the time of his retirement in 2022, Mr. Hardy served as Senior Vice President, Shell Chemicals and Products, for the U.S. Gulf Coast, a position he held since 2021. Prior to that time, Mr. Hardy served in a number of leadership positions, including as Vice President, Shell Chemicals and Products/General Manager, Shell Geismar Chemical Site from 2018 until 2021 and as General Manager, Shell Geismar Chemical Site from 2015 to 2018.

With more than 34 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Mr. Hardy brings to the Board significant insight in the development of energy infrastructure and extensive technical and operational expertise, as well as executive and general management experience.

“As we continue to further diversity and strengthen our Board, we are excited to welcome Rhoman. He brings strong industry experience and expertise to the HF Sinclair Board. We look forward to his contributions to our Board and HF Sinclair,” said Franklin Myers, Chairman of the Board.

