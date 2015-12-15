Homology Medicines Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication on Novel Discovery of AAVHSC with Robust Distribution to the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Organs with Low Affinity for the Liver

AAVHSC16 Biodistribution Properties in Preclinical Models Demonstrated Potential for Systemic Delivery of Genetic Medicines to Brain, Heart and Muscle

BEDFORD, Mass., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the peer-reviewed publication of data showing that AAVHSC16, one of the capsids in its family of 15 naturally occurring AAVHSCs, demonstrated low levels of tropism to the liver while maintaining robust distribution to the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral organs following a single I.V. administration in preclinical models. The Company believes that its unique properties, with high levels of tropism to the brain, heart and muscle, and no elevations in liver enzymes, could make AAVHSC16 an attractive capsid for new disease indications with Homology’s genetic medicines platform.

“Our ongoing efforts to fully characterize our family of 15 naturally occurring AAVHSCs as it relates to biodistribution, tissue tropism and the role different features of the capsids play, continues to reveal their unique profiles that allow us to best select capsids for different diseases,” said Albert Seymour, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “In the case of AAVHSC16 with its ability to reach key tissues without targeting the liver in preclinical models, we can potentially expand into additional disease areas where we want to deliver to the CNS, cardiac tissue, or muscle while avoiding exposure in the liver. By continuing to publish our discoveries about the unique structure and function of our AAVHSCs, we believe we can contribute to the field’s greater understanding and development of AAV-based therapies that will ultimately benefit more patients.”

Homology’s AAVHSC capsids differ from each other by one to four amino acids, resulting in differences in biodistribution and transduction efficiencies. As described in the manuscript, AAVHSC16 has two unique amino acids, 501I and 706C, in addition to 505R that is shared across six AAVHSC serotypes. A series of experiments demonstrated that these amino acids contribute to AAVHSC16’s unique properties, which include significantly reduced liver tropism compared to other AAVs, no liver enzyme elevations, and high tissue tropism to the CNS and other peripheral organs. Specifically, these data demonstrated:

Naturally Occurring Variations in AAVHSC16 Alter Cellular Binding Affinity In Vitro

AAVHSC16 does not share the galactose (a type of glycan) binding feature of other AAVHSCs and Clade F AAVs in vitro. AAVHSC16 did not show improved binding or a difference in number of vector genomes (vgs) or eGFP expression in cells with terminally exposed galactose, while other AAVHSCs tested did.

The combination of the unique naturally occurring amino acids at positions 501I and 505R in AAVHSC16 were shown to contribute to reduced galactose-binding.

AAVHSC16 Has Significantly Reduced Liver Transduction in In Vivo and In Vitro Models, with High Tropism to other Tissues Following a Single I.V. Administration

In murine models, a single I.V. administration of AAVHSC16 showed significantly lower levels of liver tropism compared to AAVHSC15 and AAV9. The liver was the only organ with significant differences as AAVHSC16 demonstrated high levels of tropism to all other organs evaluated, including the brain, heart and muscle; these levels were comparable to those observed with AAVHSC15 and AAV9.

Further, in non-human primates (NHPs), a single I.V. administration of AAVHSC16 resulted in substantially lower liver expression than AAVHSC15, while maintaining high and equivalent levels of transduction in the brain, heart and muscle.

In vitro data also showed that AAVHSC16 led to lower expression in primary human liver cells compared to other tested wild type AAVHSCs and AAV9, and it revealed that AAVHSC16’s 706 residue was the main contributor to this outcome.

AAVHSC16 Did Not Lead to Elevations in Liver Function Tests

In NHPs, a single I.V. administration of AAVHSC16 at 7E+13 and 1E+14 vg/kg doses did not result in elevated ALT (alanine transaminase) or AST (aspartate transferase) levels at any timepoint post-dose compared to baseline levels or vehicle-treated controls.

Comparing AAVHSC16 liver transduction and ALT and AST levels to AAV9 and other AAVHSCs further suggested that the lack of ALT and AST elevations with AAVHSC16 is associated with its lower liver tropism.

The publication, “Natural Variations in AAVHSC16 Significantly Reduce Liver Tropism and Maintain Broad Distribution to Periphery and CNS,” was peer-reviewed and published in the journal Molecular Therapy – Methods & Clinical Development. For more information, please click here or www.homologymedicines.com/publications.

