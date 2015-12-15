ImmuCell Receives Technical Section Incomplete Letter from FDA Pertaining to Re-Tain®

PORTLAND, Maine, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that the FDA has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter regarding its New Animal Drug Application (NADA) for Re-Tain®.

The Company received a Technical Section Incomplete Letter from the FDA with regards to its second full submission of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Section, which had been submitted for review during the first quarter of this year. The principal issue remaining is a successful pre-approval re-inspection of its manufacturing facility. The Company is completing preparations for such and intends to notify the FDA of its readiness for the re-inspection during the third quarter. Continued focus on these preparations is critical to a successful re-inspection outcome. This clarifies the required path to product approval, if not the precise timing.

Substantive issues that could have caused further significant delays did not appear in the FDA comments, indicating that they have been resolved to the FDA’s satisfaction. The six comments received appear not to be substantive and are not related to the safety nor efficacy of the product. The Company intends to make a third submission of its CMC Technical Section in response to these questions during the third quarter. The Company is also finalizing the remaining minor technical sections (Labeling and All Other Information) and preparing to file the Administrative NADA while planning for market launch.

“We are pleased that the safety and efficacy of Re-Tain® is not in question, and we remain poised and excited to revolutionize the way that subclinical mastitis is treated,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. “During this extended regulatory review period, we will double-down our focus on growing sales of the First Defense® product line with increased, and further increasing, production capacity while continuing the regulatory work on Re-Tain®.”

Management will take the next few days to review and consider this ruling by the FDA and plans to disclose its full assessment in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET to review its second quarter financial results and discuss this regulatory update further. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2022 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #5413900.

The Company brought First Defense® to market in 1991 after less than five years of USDA regulatory work and since then has created value for dairy and beef producers by delivering Immediate Immunity™ to newborn calves. With Re-Tain®, the Company hopes to create more value for dairy producers by treating subclinical mastitis without the use of traditional antibiotics and without a milk discard once the FDA authorizes commercial sales.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 [email protected]