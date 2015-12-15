Incode Makes Strategic Hire to Further Accelerate Growth and Global Adoption

Incode announces hire of Dean Hickman-Smith as Chief Revenue Officer as global momentum mounts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incode, the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced that Dean Hickman-Smith has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Incode is expanding its executive team and partner base as it continues to build on the momentum from its unprecedented growth.

Hickman-Smith’s appointment is the latest development in a pivotal year for Incode. In addition to record-setting business growth, the company’s industry leadership has continued in 2022 with notable highlights that include:

The doubling of the team globally

International office expansions with investments in the USA, Mexico and Serbia

Expansion of its partnership ecosystem that includes Jumeirah, Hudini and Intelity

KJM Regulator approval as an age verification system in Germany

Industry recognition from Fast Company, Forbes, CIO Insights and the Cyber Security Excellence Awards

“Demand for our AI-based identity verification solution continues to build as companies across every industry realize its potential for providing the safe, private and streamlined experience customers demand,” said Ricardo Amper, CEO at Incode. “We are excited to tap into Dean’s extensive commercial experience and pair it with a fully-automated platform that can deliver those experiences at scale.”

Hickman-Smith brings 20 years of proven experience building and scaling identity and information security companies, including contributions to take companies to the public markets and exits via acquisitions. He most recently worked as the Chief Revenue Officer at Jumio, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth and the company’s global go-to-market strategy. Before Jumio, he held the role of Senior Vice President of World Field Operations for Bitglass, vArmour, Aerohive Networks and Proofpoint.

“I am excited to join Incode at such a transformative period in the growth of the company,” said Hickman-Smith. “Incode is at the forefront of a clear need to build frictionless and secure experiences and is well-positioned to be the market leader. I look forward to working together to globally expand our operations, significantly drive growth and help the company realize its full potential.”

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

