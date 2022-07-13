Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Hires Scott Barrie as Regional Director of Investments

Barrie will lead the expansion of Catalyst’s Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) platform into several new investment markets across the US

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalyst Investment Partners has hired Scott Barrie as Regional Director of Acquisitions. Barrie brings over 20 years of real estate experience to Catalyst, and most recently led a team of leasing and acquisitions professionals at Carvana.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott to our growing team,” said Max Heiden, Co-Founder and Partner at Catalyst. “His unique IOS-focused skillset and multiple decades of real estate acquisitions experience will provide immense value to the platform as we continue to grow our market coverage and acquisition pipeline.”

Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Barrie’s responsibilities at Carvana included building and leading teams of acquisition professionals focused on the nationwide expansion of Carvana’s real estate footprint, with an emphasis on industrial outdoor storage properties. In his career, which spans more than 20 years, Mr. Barrie’s experience ranges from the sale of investment properties and CMBS loans throughout the nation, totaling more than $2 billion in market value, to an end-user involved in the acquisition and leasing of nearly 100 industrial sites across the country. Mr. Barrie’s industrial acquisition and leasing experience ranges from sites as small as two acres in infill locations to more than 150-acre ground up development parcels. Mr. Barrie earned degrees from Michigan State University and Arizona State University.

About Catalyst Investment Partners

Catalyst Investment Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, management, and leasing of industrial outdoor storage properties. Catalyst’s portfolio of closed and under-contract properties spans over 40 industrial outdoor storage sites across the Eastern US, and the company is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities. Qualified inquiries please reach out to [email protected].

Contacts

Media:

Max Heiden



Co-Founder & Partner



[email protected]

917-751-6901



www.catalystios.com