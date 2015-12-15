Introducing Welcome Unlimited. Verizon’s best unlimited price ever.

It’s easy to switch to the network more people rely on. In fact, keep your phone and we’ll help cover the cost.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s no secret that Verizon is the network more people in America rely on, but not everyone knows how affordable it is to join. Introducing Welcome Unlimited; now you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love. With so many things to worry about these days, your connectivity shouldn’t be one of them. Join the network you want for just $30 per line per month for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees.¹

“Welcome Unlimited opens the door for more people to switch to the network more Americans rely on, at a highly-competitive price,” said Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “Today, we are making it easy for customers to leave their wireless provider and join Verizon at an entry-level price point when they bring their own device.”

The Welcome Unlimited plan, available separately from Verizon’s Mix & Match Unlimited plans, includes all the basics you need – unlimited talk, text and data – and the network you want at an amazing value. The plan couldn’t come at a better time as nearly all Americans (86%) are concerned with budgets and expenses increasing over the summer, according to a recent Verizon and Material+ survey.

Keep your phone and get $240 with the Welcome Unlimited plan.

The Welcome Unlimited plan makes it easier than ever to switch. In fact, we’ll send you a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line up to 12 lines when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan: that’s up to $960 for a family of four. The e-gift card arrives after your phone has been active on the plan for more than 45 days, and the full amount is all yours as long as your service is active for 12 months. See www.verizon.com/bring-your-own-device/ for details.

Looking for even more value? We’ve got you covered

Our Mix & Match plans give you the flexibility to pay for what you need, including some of the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass on us depending on your plan. And, our 5G Start plan was recently updated to include 5GB of mobile hotspot data at no additional cost.

All of our 5G Unlimited plans give you the chance to ditch cable. Get Verizon Home Internet starting at $40 per month, with Auto Pay, when added with Welcome Unlimited; or starting at $25 per month when added to premium 5G Unlimited plans.² Don’t have an Unlimited plan? You can still get home internet starting at $50 per month with Auto Pay. All prices are subject to credit approval, enrollment may be required with some bundles, along with setup fees. See what internet option is available in your area.

Verizon also offers additional, exclusive discounts for those that serve our country and local communities as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifices. Active Duty Military, Veterans, First Responders, Nurses, and Teachers get our lowest pricing, with an additional $20 monthly discount for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees.¹ See https://www.verizon.com/featured/giving-more/ for details.

Plus, when you open and are approved for a Verizon Visa® Card you’ll earn rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars on everyday purchases, including 4% on gas and grocery store purchases, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted.²

Pop into a Verizon store near you, pick up curbside,use our Express Lockers or visit the MyVerizon app today to get on the network America relies on.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband, and consumer offerings.

¹ Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Welcome Unlimited plan cannot be mixed with other Unlimited plans; all lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited. Lines on Welcome Unlimited eligible only with select device promotions. Mobile Hotspot excluded. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.Talk, text and use unlimited data when traveling in Mexico and Canada. Data speeds are reduced to 2G after 0.5 GB/day. Also includes Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. ² Verizon Visa Card: Application required. Subject to credit approval. Must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines (depending on plan). Rewards: Purchases subject to credit approval. See the Verizon Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions for details and restrictions.” Bold both headers (“Verizon Visa Card” and “Rewards”). Hyperlink “Verizon Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions”. As a separate line beneath, add “The Verizon Visa Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

