ISG to Publish Reports on Oracle Ecosystem Partners

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate service providers helping enterprises and public agencies modernize operations with Oracle applications and cloud technologies

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises and U.S. public sector agencies take advantage of Oracle enterprise software and cloud infrastructure technology.

The study results on Oracle ecosystem services for enterprises will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Oracle Ecosystem 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering services including consulting, implementation, integration and managed services. At the same time, ISG will publish the U.S. Public Sector Oracle Ecosystem 2022 report, covering providers with experience in developing and supporting Oracle solutions for public sector entities in the U.S.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises worldwide have responded to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic by speeding up strategies to integrate business systems, automate workloads and enhance core business functions. Amid the pandemic, public agencies in the U.S. have faced growing pressure to reduce costs and better serve constituents while operating under specific constraints that most companies do not face.

“Oracle is at the center of enterprise software transformation, including migration to the cloud,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Oracle partners are critical to companies and public agencies that want to benefit from Oracle’s latest technologies.”

The enterprise software industry, including giants like Oracle, has fast-tracked modernization of its products in response to these needs. Oracle’s service provider partners help clients achieve their business goals using modern software enhanced with AI, machine learning and cloud capabilities. Oracle continues to invest in its partners by providing training programs and expanding their expertise, including enabling them to build customized solutions for business-specific challenges.

For the Oracle Ecosystem study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 Oracle service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Advisory Services, evaluating service providers that help enterprises maximize the value of existing and new Oracle investments in order to modernize, optimize and transform their business operations.

Implementation and Integration Services, assessing providers that specialize in implementing and integrating Oracle applications and infrastructure technologies for enterprises. Key capabilities include creating implementation plans and data migration strategies, deploying cloud environments and ensuring security and governance.

Managed Services, covering providers of turnkey managed services for running enterprise clients’ businesses, including technical and operational tasks, with support delivered onsite, offsite or both. The providers should offer hands-on training in Oracle applications and technologies.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Oracle services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil and Germany. ISG analysts Arun Kumar Singh, Meenakshi Srivastava, Elaine Barth, Gabriel Sobanski and Ulrich Meister will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

For the U.S. Public Sector study, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 50 providers of Oracle services to public sector clients in the U.S. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Advisory Services, evaluating providers that help public sector clients modernize, optimize and transform their operations. Their services can include assessing an agency’s maturity, improving and maintaining Oracle investments, developing future-state models, assessing security and developing governance processes.

Implementation and Integration Services, assessing providers specialized in implementation, migration and integration around Oracle applications and infrastructure technologies. The providers should have expertise in public sector organizational, operational and compliance requirements.

Managed Services, covering providers of turnkey managed services spanning applications, technology and infrastructure for public sector organizations using Oracle software and infrastructure.

A report will cover relevant services available in the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Phil Hassey and Meenakshi Srivastava will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the U.S. public sector study are available in this digital brochure.

Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:





Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



[email protected]

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



[email protected]