ITM Appoints Dr. Sebastian Marx as Chief Business Officer and Member of Executive Board

Garching / Munich, July 22, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company , today announced the appointment of Dr. Sebastian Marx to its Executive Board as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the ITM Group. Dr. Marx joined ITM in 2008 and has since contributed significantly to the company’s growth and development across various product management positions, including Head of Sales. As CBO, Dr. Marx will strengthen the company’s marketing focus as it prepares for the potential product launch of its radiopharmaceutical lead candidate, ITM-11, for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). In his new role, he will have overall responsibility for marketing and sales, and market access and intelligence for the company’s radioisotopes, radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics as well as the further expansion of its global sales partner network.

“ITM’s extraordinary growth trajectory over the past years has positioned us as a leader in the production and global distribution of high-quality medical radioisotopes while developing a broad precision oncology pipeline,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. “We appreciate Sebastian’s accomplishments over the past 14 years at ITM and warmly welcome him to the Board. His broad experience across the radiopharmaceutical and sales sectors are an invaluable asset to ITM as we pursue our goal of providing physicians and patients worldwide with improved therapies for hard-to-treat cancers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Sebastian Marx, CBO of ITM, added, “ITM has the advantage of being able to bring its products to global partners independently while applying its expertise in the development of high-quality radioisotopes directly to its pipeline. Over the course of my career here, I have experienced first-hand how the company has built an extraordinary team passionate about delivering improved therapeutic solutions to patients and clinicians. I look forward to bringing my previous sales and product development experiences at ITM to my new position and to ensuring that our distribution capabilities support our radiopharmaceutical candidates as they approach potential market launch.”

Dr. Marx has held various positions in research and development, production, quality, product management and partner management at ITM and was appointed Head of Sales in 2014. Together with his team, he helped build the company’s international customer base and distribution partner network, which greatly contributed to ITM securing its role as a world market leader in the radiopharmaceutical field. In addition to his industry contacts, deep knowledge of the production and development of radioisotopes, Dr. Marx is well versed in the fundamentals of analytics, radiochemistry, and nuclear medicine. He holds a PhD in chemistry from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany.

The Executive Board of ITM now consists of Steffen Schuster, CEO, Dr. Klaus Maleck, CFO, and Dr. Sebastian Marx, CBO.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

