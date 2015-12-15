JAGGAER Appoints Annika Helmrich to Vice President of Growth Marketing

Proven revenue and technology marketing leader will help accelerate the provider’s global growth

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces that Annika Helmrich has joined the team as Vice President of Growth Marketing. Helmrich oversees all aspects of the technology provider’s growth marketing efforts globally and reports to Scott Byrnes, JAGGAER’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

Helmrich brings more than 20 years of experience in supply chain software and high technology marketing. During her 16 years at global trade management SaaS provider Amber Road, Helmrich helped to establish a revenue marketing engine that fueled the company’s growth and a successful IPO in 2014.

“Annika is steeped in growth marketing experience and has a proven track record of cultivating and leading high-performing teams,” said Byrnes. “We’ll leverage her considerable experience as we evolve our marketing function, engage with our customers and accelerate the delivery of our Autonomous Commerce vision.”

Prior to joining JAGGAER, Helmrich spent over three years at e2open, a leading supply chain SaaS provider. She built and led a team of 15 global field marketers defining and executing growth marketing initiatives that drove revenue acceleration in critical installed base and new logo markets.

“JAGGAER’s innovative Autonomous Commerce strategy is paving the way for a fundamentally better enterprise commerce experience and addresses many of the supply chain challenges impacting businesses everywhere,” said Helmrich. “As a growth marketer, I’m thrilled to play a key role in getting these capabilities into the hands of more enterprises at a time when they’re needed most.”

