JC Sports Houston Youth Team Athletics Center Announces Eighth Anniversary

Atascocita, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 10, 2022) – JC Sports Houston is now celebrating almost a decade in the business of developing young athletes from toddler age through high school. Since its inception as a technical development program focused on kids aged 2-6 years old in soccer and baseball, it has now grown to become one of the top internationally-affiliated youth sports centers in the area – offering soccer, baseball, and basketball training and leagues for children aged 2-13 years.

JC Sports Houston also now provides seasonal camps and clinics, having launched the JC Sports Soccer Lab to serve older players looking to train and play at the highest level. The soccer performance center partners with Villarreal CF in Spain to become one of its international soccer academies.

Team sports are beneficial in developing young adults’ appreciation of working together towards a common goal, but they are also associated with lower anxiety. A study among over 11,000 kids published just this month concluded that youth who participate in team sports are also less likely to experience adverse mental health issues than other kids, including those who only pursued solo athletic achievements.

JC Sports offers performance and advanced soccer training for high school, collegiate, and professional soccer players using the latest technology available. It stands as the only center in Texas using tools such as Rezzil VR Soccer Training and assessments, ESA Soccer Training Tools, and TOCA Football. The organization has trained top professional players including five national team members – two from the gold medal-winning Canadian National Team.

As one of the international soccer academies for the Villarreal CF team, which won the Europa League title in 2021, the center has built relationships with their scouts in Spain who are always searching for top talent. Accordingly, JC Sports offers different programs for player training in Spain. Participants can also study and continue their soccer development abroad.

During its journey of growth, the center’s founders, Jennifer and Cesar Coronel, have maintained their mission of developing well-rounded, creative players and establishing lifelong fitness habits. They want children to learn discipline, but have fun, while spending quality time together with their peers and their parents.

One parent commented: “Our kids love training at JC Sports and their improvement is noticeable. Thanks to JC Sports for teaching them technical aspects of the game with some great coaches that care about the sport but also about the kids development as people.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://jcsoccerlab.com.

