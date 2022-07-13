JZZ Technologies, Inc. Expands Its Marketing Services to Offer Online Marketing for Companies Targeting Active Seniors Age 55+

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK: JZZI), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity (“JZZ” or the “Company”) is expanding its marketing services to offer highly targeted marketing for companies and organizations looking to reach active seniors (age 55+).

JZZ has been segmenting and organizing its digital assets that include a significant database, newsletter subscribers, known purchasers of health and nutrition products, and verified traffic from the web properties activelifetsylemedia.com, activelifestylenutrition.com, and verteransConnectUSA.org. These assets are now being rolled into a marketing suite of products that will allow marketers and providers to reach various segments of the seniors’ community based upon age, interests, purchase history, and other key data.

One example that the marketing group will begin offering includes seniors who have either expressed interest in, or have verified they are suffering from, a form of diabetes. Diabetes affects a very large and growing segment of the senior population that is often targeted by medical marketing companies and digital agencies for marketing products and services.

The vertical nature of this type of data makes it highly valuable, often many times the value of a broad demographic target. Most digital marketing to seniors is being offered on the open market at a combined average Pay Per Click (“PPC”) ad rate of $2.36 (combines search and display ads), based in internal company research. The dedicated email rate being charged by JZZ Technologies marketing group is currently $4 per dedicated email delivery, a significant premium over the PPC pricing.

Email continues to be a very popular online tool used by all ages, including seniors. According to Statista.com, 84.1% of people 65+ in the United States use email.

Marketing services can rapidly become an important revenue generation stream for the Company as it scales up its assets. JZZ is also in the process of validating its database of seniors through list hygiene and list qualification. This will result in higher delivery rates for its database, as well as higher reputation ranking among the major platforms used for digital marketing.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. and its marketing group are working with Bushido Commerce, an established global marketing company, to adopt best practices for use of its data. Bushido Commerce also assists in providing strategies and networking with large technology partners and other digital agencies.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company’s business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company’s operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130623