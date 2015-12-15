KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montalado North, a Gated Community in Highly Desirable Northwest Las Vegas

Homebuilder’s Landings and Reserves at Montalado North communities offer personalized, new homes, priced from the $410,000s and $440,000s, respectively.





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Montalado North, a gated community in highly desirable Northwest Las Vegas. The homebuilder’s Landings and Reserves at Montalado North communities are ideally located at North Shaumber Road and West Ann Road, just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Centennial Center and Downtown Summerlin. Homeowners will appreciate the communities’ future park and proximity to outdoor recreation, including several popular golf courses and hiking/biking trails at Lone Mountain Regional Park, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston.

The homes at Landings at Montalado North showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets and generous lofts and dens. The community’s floor plans offer up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,400 square feet. Pricing begins from the $410,000s.

Reserves at Montalado North features a selection of one- and two-story homes that blend attractive design features such as beautiful kitchens, large bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans offer up to five bedrooms and five baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 3,000 square feet. Pricing begins from the $440,000s.

“Montalado North is a new gated community ideally located just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employers,” said Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “The new, gated communities are also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin and Centennial Center as well as outdoor recreation at Lone Mountain Regional Park, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston. As with other KB Home communities, Landings and Reserves at Montalado North provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Landings and Reserves at Montalado North sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $410,000s and $440,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

