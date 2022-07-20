Kinder Morgan Announces Second Quarter ‘22 Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.

What: Kinder Morgan Second Quarter ‘22 Earnings Results Webcast



When: July 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET



Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-630-395-0178 and entering the passcode 8907369.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on August 20, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3854 and enter passcode 94872.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstock, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Dave Conover



[email protected]

Investor Relations

(713) 369-9490



[email protected]

www.kindermorgan.com