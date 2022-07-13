Kingston Digital Announces XTS-AES Encrypted USB Drive with Automatic USBtoCloud Back Up

Brute Force and BadUSB Attack Protection with XTS-AES Encryption

Multi-Password Option with Complex/Passphrase Modes

Automatic Personal Cloud Backup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonIsWithYou–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the release of IronKey™ Locker+ 50 (LP50) USB Flash drive that provides consumer-grade security with AES hardware-encryption in XTS mode to safeguard against BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware and Brute Force password attacks.





Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 offers multi-password, Admin and User, option with Complex or Passphrase modes. Complex mode allows for passwords from 6-16 characters using 3 out of 4 character sets, while new passphrase mode allows for a numeric PIN, sentence, or even a list of words from 10 to 64 characters long; along with support for international characters. To reduce failed login attempts during password entry, the “eye” symbol can be enabled to reveal what has been typed. But should a User password be forgotten; the Admin password can be used to access the data on the drive or reset the User password.

LP50 is designed for convenience with its small metal casing and built-in key loop, along with the optional feature of USBtoCloud (by ClevX®), users can take and access their data anywhere. LP50 is easy for anyone to setup whether you use Google Drive™, OneDrive (Microsoft®), Amazon Cloud Drive, Dropbox™ or Box for your personal cloud storage. Plus, all the software and security needed is already on the drive so no application installation required, and it works on both Windows® and macOS® so users can work from multiple systems.

“We are excited to offer another great option for those looking to store their sensitive personal or business data with our IronKey Locker+ 50,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted business manager, Kingston. “LP50 has our most requested feature, dual passwords, along with a new Passphrase mode that will allow users to pick a password that is easier to remember.”

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 is available in capacities from 16GB – 128GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 Part Number Capacity IKLP50/16GB 16GB IronKey LP50 IKLP50/32GB 32GB IronKey LP50 IKLP50/64GB 64GB IronKey LP50 IKLP50/128GB 128GB IronKey LP50

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 Features and Specifications:

Hardware-encrypted USB Drive with XTS-AES Encryption: Safeguard important data with built-in protection against BadUSB & Brute Force attacks.

Safeguard important data with built-in protection against BadUSB & Brute Force attacks. Multi-Password (Admin and User) Option with Complex/Passphrase Modes: Admin can reset a User password to restore User’s access to data.

New Passphrase Mode: Select between Complex or Passphrase password mode. Passphrases can be a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, list of words, or even lyrics – from 10 to 64 characters long.

Select between Complex or Passphrase password mode. Passphrases can be a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, list of words, or even lyrics – from 10 to 64 characters long. Automatic Personal Cloud Backup: Access data stored on IronKey Locker+ 50 from your personal cloud storage.

Additional Security Features: Reduce failed login attempts and frustration by enabling "eye" button to view the typed password. Use virtual keyboard to shield password entry from keyloggers and screenloggers.

Reduce failed login attempts and frustration by enabling “eye” button to view the typed password. Use virtual keyboard to shield password entry from keyloggers and screenloggers. Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Capacities 1 : 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Connector: Type-A

Type-A Speed2:

USB 3.2 Gen 1



16GB – 128GB: 145MB/s read, 115MB/s write

USB 2.0



16GB – 128GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write

Cloud Services Supported Google Drive™, OneDrive (Microsoft), Amazon S3, Dropbox™, Box

Google Drive™, OneDrive (Microsoft), Amazon S3, Dropbox™, Box Dimensions: 60.56mm x 18.60 mm x 9.60 mm

60.56mm x 18.60 mm x 9.60 mm Operating Temperature: 0°C to 60°C

0°C to 60°C Storage Temperature: -20°C to 85°C

-20°C to 85°C Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1 Minimum System Requirements: Two (2) free consecutive drive letters required for use 3

Two (2) free consecutive drive letters required for use Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support. A 5-year license (upon activation) to USBtoCloud is included with every IKLP50 drive. Upon expiration of software license, USBtoCloud offers licensing options directly from ClevX®.

Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support. A 5-year license (upon activation) to USBtoCloud is included with every IKLP50 drive. Upon expiration of software license, USBtoCloud offers licensing options directly from ClevX®. Compatible with: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, macOS® (v. 10.14.x – 12.x.x)

USBtoCloud® by ClevX, LLC



1 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide.



2 Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage.



3 First free drive letters after physical devices such as system partition, optical drives, etc.

