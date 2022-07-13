Kingston Digital Releases Type-A Addition to DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A USB

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonFURY–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the addition of the DataTraveler® Max Type-A. It joins DataTraveler® Max, the USB Type-C®1 model, to complete the Kingston DT Max series of next-gen, high performance USB flash drives. Both drives leverage the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.





The DataTraveler Max (DT Max) series delivers record-breaking speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write2 to make them some of the fastest USB drives on the market and the first of its kind. DT Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. DT Max Type-A features a merlot and black design with Type-A connector, while the original DT Max features an all-black design with Type-C connector to differentiate the drives at first glance. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easy to move in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB3. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.

“The DT Max Series of USB flash drives offer industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands – now supporting both Type-C and Type-A ports,” said Carissa Blegen, flash product manager, Kingston. “Introducing a Type-A version of the recording-breaking DT Max series raises the bar and gives Kingston a more complete line of high performance solutions in the USB storage category.”

DataTraveler Max series is available in capacities 256GB to 1TB and is backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series Flash Drive Features and Specifications:

Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop. Capacities 3 : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Interface : USB 3.2 Gen 2

: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Speed 2 : Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s write

: Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s write Dimensions : Type-C: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm Type-A: 91.17 mm 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm

: Weight : Type-C: 12g Type-A: 14g

: Operating temperature : 0°C~60°C

: 0°C~60°C Storage temperature : -20°C~85°C

: -20°C~85°C Warranty/support : 5-year warranty with free technical support

: 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, Mac OS® (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS™

DataTraveler Max Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive Part Number Capacity DTMAXA/256GB 256GB DTMAXA/512GB 512GB DTMAXA/1TB 1TB

DataTraveler Max Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive Part Number Capacity DTMAX/256GB 256GB DTMAX/512GB 512GB DTMAX/1TB 1TB

1 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.



2 Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage.



3 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide.

