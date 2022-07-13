KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, July 25, 2022, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 8472297, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cara Major or Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

(212) 750-8300

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jack Switala

(212) 763-9048

[email protected]

Related Stories

CANbridge Forms Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Global Development of CAN106 in Complement-mediated Diseases

Agile Therapeutics Announces Closing of $24 Million Upsized Public Offering

Deveron Acquires Assets of Agri-Labs Inc.

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amazon.com, Inc.

First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2022 Results on July 22, 2022

Materion to Participate in CJS Securities Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference

You may have missed

CANbridge Forms Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Global Development of CAN106 in Complement-mediated Diseases

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

Agile Therapeutics Announces Closing of $24 Million Upsized Public Offering

Deveron Acquires Assets of Agri-Labs Inc.

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amazon.com, Inc.

error: Content is protected !!