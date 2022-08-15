KOHLER, together with Lazada Singapore, to bring 30 leading lifestyle brands under one roof in month-long online to offline shopping experience

SINGAPORE, Jul 21, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – KOHLER, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, has partnered with Lazada Singapore to bring 30 complementary leading lifestyle brands together for the first time, to provide online shoppers with a curated showcase of luxurious home, kitchen, bath, and lifestyle products they can experience in-store. Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada) utilises Lazada’s powerful e-commerce platform to complete the shopping experience and is aimed at satisfying changing consumer habits post-pandemic.

Thematic spaces featuring various ranges of KOHLER’s products, complemented by 29 participating brands at Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada) – Photo by Kohler All the 30 lifestyle brands coming together for the first time for Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada)

The month-long event will provide consumers with a unique immersive in-store feel to the digital shopping experience and offer a one-stop solution for shoppers to experience all 30 brands side by side in real-life home settings. KOHLER and the other 29 brands will showcase their curated range of products at the KOHLER Experience Centre (KEC) from 15 July to 15 August 2022.

The 822 sqm KEC occupying two units of shophouses along Peck Seah Street will house several thematic spaces featuring various ranges of KOHLER’s innovative, intuitive, and immersive products, complemented by participating brands such as Samsung, Bang & Olufsen, LEGO, L’OCCITANE, Razer, Nespresso, OSIM, Tefal, WMF, and Philips Lighting. The curated showcase is perfect for first-time homeowners looking for inspiration for their new home or existing homeowners looking to refresh various areas of their homes. Shoppers can explore the different themes throughout multiple levels of KEC and view dedicated spaces such as the living room, bedroom, study, kitchen, and bathroom.

Each themed bathroom and living space are thoughtfully furnished by Kohler designers and representatives from the other brands. As soon as shoppers are inspired by any product they see, they can scan QR codes to purchase on the Lazada app. This means that shoppers can fully immerse themselves in these dedicated home spaces, check out and enquire about the products on display, purchase online immediately, and head home to wait for their items to arrive. This is the future of shopping.

“We are collaborating with Lazada to provide online customers with what they want – an immersive online to offline (O2O) shopping environment to have a real-life experience of how our products feel, look and work, and ask questions for an informed purchase,” said Leo Leong, General Manager, Kohler Kitchen & Bath Group, North and Southeast Asia. “This is further complemented by our partnering brands which have collaborated with us to showcase their products in this new experience. Not just that, shoppers can enjoy online prices of up to 60% off during the fair and shopping benefits through the LazMall pages with peace of mind knowing that the products purchased are 100% authentic, with *free returns!”

At KEC, shoppers will also be treated to freebies and giveaways and the opportunity to register for cooking and home interior decor workshops on selected dates available for booking in person. During Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada), the KEC is opened to the public from 15 July to 15 August 2022, daily from 10am to 9pm, including Sundays.

*Free shipping and return policies vary with brands and sellers.

Notes to Editors

Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada)

15 July to 15 August 2022

KOHLER Experience Centre

52/54 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079320

Tel: 6224 0039

Lazada URL: https://bit.ly/KOHLERFriends

Media Images can be downloaded here https://tinyurl.com/tav95en2

Featured Kohler products on sale

(1) More than 50% off Veil Dual Flush Two-Piece Toilet – $846 (U.P. $1,782)

(2) 50% off Family Care Bathroom Furniture – $1,002 (U.P. $2,004)

(3) 20% off Moxie Handshower, sound by Harman Kardon – $399 (U.P. $499)

(4) 45% off Malleco Touchless Pull-down Kitchen Faucet – $873 (U.P. $1,587)

(5) 50% off KOHLER Malleco Single Kitchen Sink – $690 (U.P. $1,368)

Check out other amazing offers on display by other participating leading lifestyle brands.

Giveaways/promotions during Come Home to KOHLER & Friends (Powered by Lazada)

– The top 10 spenders stand to win amazing prizes from KOHLER, OSIM or Bang & Olufsen worth more than $8,000. (Minimum spending of $800 is required to qualify)

– Spin & Win – Shoppers who spend a minimum of $80 during the fair will stand a chance to win Manchester United premiums.

– Sing For Sale – Sing your heart out and enjoy 40% off Moxie Handshower, sound by Harman Kardon from only $299 (U.P. $499)

Activities & Workshops

Sessions are free. Please register 15 mins before each workshop at KEC.

– Cooking Workshop with Chef Ivan Yeo with Food Tasting; Dates: Saturday, 30 July 2022; Time: 4pm to 6pm

– Home Interior Seminar by Bowerman Interior; Date: Sunday, 7 Aug 2022; Time: 3pm to 4pm

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies, with more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit KOHLER.SG.

About KOHLER on LazMall

As part of KOHLER’s mission of providing a higher level of gracious living for those touched by our products and services, KOHLER’s online store on LazMall offers our customers another convenient way to shop for our quality and innovative kitchen and bath products. With over 100 products ranging from toilet, lavatory, faucet, bathroom furniture, bathroom accessories, and kitchen sink and faucet available online to choose from, our customers can be assured that our products are 100% authentic, with 15-day easy returns and free delivery.

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com