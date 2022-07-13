Lattice Teams Up with Chromebook and Lenovo to Bring AI/ML Features to the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AI—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its collaboration with Google’s Chromebook and Lenovo to equip the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook with new machine learning (ML) user experiences. The technical collaboration leverages the combined hardware and software expertise of all three companies to enable advanced user presence detection and privacy features in Lenovo’s 2-in-1 laptop. The laptop and these new capabilities are powered by Lattice low power FPGAs built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform.

“We are proud to work with industry leading partners like Chromebook and Lenovo to deliver exciting new PC user experiences as we continue expanding our footprint in the Client Computing space with this new Lattice-based platform,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “Our leadership portfolio of low power FPGAs and software-based solutions offer unique capabilities that make it easier for our customers to add AI, computer vision, and robust security features to their designs without sacrificing performance or power efficiency.”

“The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is designed to deliver great performance, versatility, and portability. Adding new user presence detection and special privacy protection features makes this laptop even smarter, more convenient and intuitive for learning, working, or relaxing,” said Benny Zhang, General Manager of Chromebook Business Unit, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Lattice by offering new capabilities to our Chromebook line-up, complementing the work we did together to integrate premium user experiences into the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 family launched earlier this year.”

Additional information on the newly introduced Lattice-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook and the Lattice-based ThinkPad X1 laptops previously announced at CES® 2022 can be found here. The presence detection sensor feature is available on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook in select geographical markets in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).1

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

1 The presence detection sensor feature on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook may only be available in select markets in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity. LENOVO, IDEAPAD and THINKPAD are trademarks of Lenovo.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



[email protected]