LBank Exchange Will List Metavie Token (METAVIE) on July 5, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Metavie Token (METAVIE) on July 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METAVIE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 5, 2022.

Bringing the DeFi experience into the metaverse, Metavie enables all participants to take advantage of all facets of DeFi market in a simplified way with its products including Vault Pack, Superfarm, NFT, DEX, and more. Its native token Metavie Token (METAVIE) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Metavie

Metavie is a closed product system that acts as a yield aggregator and offers all participants lucrative access to the DeFi market to take advantage of all its facets in a simplified way.

There are a variety of products in Metavie ecosystem. Metavie Packs and Superfarm Plans operate as vault and liquidity mining products. They are linked to the best protocols (i.e. Alpaca, Yearn, Compound) via a unique minting concept and smart contracts, paying out lucrative rewards.

In addition, Unitedmetas.io (the Metaverse for Metavie Token) is creating an NFT and protocol based metaverse currency, thus recreating Bitcoin. It’s also building its own marketplace for trading lucrative NFTs.Land, metablocks, objects and much more, which will be the first marketplace in the world that lets its partners share in its success.

Furthermore, through its own DEX, Metavie creates an independent Metaverse system. As an affiliate partner users have the opportunity to earn a share on all fees that are generated through the DEX.

Last but not least, in order to access the best projects inside the Unitedmetas.io, the world’s first DeFi metaverse, a user needs METAVIE Token, and the more they hold, the better their access to and reward from future products.

About METAVIE Token

METAVIE token has multiple utility as Access and Reward Token and much more. It acts as a DeFi and at the same time as a Metaverse access token, providing access to the United Metas Metaverse and its unique and exceptional products via smart contracts.

Built on the BSC, the METAVIE has a total supply of 30.5 million (i.e. 30,500,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 5, 2022, investors who are interested in Metavie investment can easily buy and sell METAVIE token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of METAVIE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

