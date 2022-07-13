LBank Exchange Will List Nipperture (NPR) on July 25, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Nipperture (NPR) on July 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NPR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022.

Resolving unfairness and creating a participant-centered economy through blockchain technology, Nipperture (NPR) enables everyone to freely participate in real estate investment through its various real estate products. Its native token NPR will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Nipperture

The first Asset Digital Asset project of Nipperture starts with real estate assets. It’s a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem where various individuals and companies related to real estate investment can freely participate in relatively small amounts. Anyone who owns Nipperture is free to buy and sell real estate. Participants in the Nipperture platform perform their own needs and roles within the ecosystem. If they perform each role normally, they can receive rewards within the Nipperture platform.

Nipperture tokenizes each real estate product and sells it in the form of an asset token. The sale of the property is entrusted to the buyers of the Nipperture property token, and the sale will proceed automatically if the promised return is achieved at the time of purchase.

There’re several real estate products provided by Nipperture. The purchase type automatically distributes revenue from the Nipperture’s own wallet according to the percentage of Nipperture product asset tokens that actually purchase the property at the amount invested in the real estate product and distribute monthly rent and sales revenue.

The re-rental type is a product that obtains lease sales with the amount invested in real estate products and distributes monthly rent profits generated by leasing them with monthly rent.

Development investment type is a product in which real estate developers set some of the funds necessary for development and issue them in token form, and investors hold the tokens until the development is completed and receive the profits agreed by the developer after the development is completed.

Last but not least, Nipperture Metaverse Land, which is currently under development, is a platform that combines real estate value with Nipperture Land profitability. At Nipperture Metaverse Land, users can own property assets based on local characteristics and earn revenue from them.

Nipperture pursues services for all participants who share or consume digital assets within the platform. It sees endless possibilities for digital assets and is confident that the paradigm of the world will change.

About NPR Token

NPR is the native token of Nipperture ecosystem. It is used in various transactions such as registration requirements for participation in the Nipperture token ecosystem, digital transaction fees, digital transaction payments, platform-linked business rent, and payment methods at the Nipperture platform store.

Based on ERC-20, NPR has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, another 10% is allocated to the team, 20% will be used for marketing, 30% is provided for the ecosystem, and the rest 30% is reserved.

The NPR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, investors who are interested in Nipperture investment can easily buy and sell NPR token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

