LBank Weekly Listing Report, 18th July 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 19, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 18th July.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: QAA

Listing date: 18th July

Key words: DeFi, Listed on Latoken, BSC

Official Website: https://www.qommodity.io/

About:

Qommodity’s goal is to facilitate the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind by unlocking access to wealth on a large scale through a method that has never been used before. The QAA is just the first step towards the future QAAA, a hybrid, one-of-a-kind security token backed up by natural resources indicated, measured, and evaluated in accordance with the NI-43101 standard. By monetizing the in-ground value of these resources without exploiting the soil, a new era begins one that allows access to this opportunity for every participant in the project.

Project: BANDEX

Listing date: 18th July

Key words: Dao, Initial listing, Listed on XT, BKEX

Official Website:https://bananataskforceape.com

About:

Banana Index is the governance token to the highly successful Banana Task Force Ape ecosystem. Bandex DAO will give holders access to its voting system where they can make foundation-changing proposals.

Project: XGT

Listing date: 19th July

Key words: DEFI, PAYMENTS, NFT, Listed PancakeSwap, Honeyswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://xion.finance

About:

Xion Global is a multi-chain crypto payment processor most commonly used for metaverses, NFT marketplaces, gaming and e-commerce stores. Bringing cross chain decentralized payments with 1-1 stablecoin settlement, loyalt, and financial rewards to a global crypto payments industry.

Using Xion Global, merchants can easily integrate Web3 checkout buttons into any commerce store, create payment links to send and share with clients, install Xion’s e-commerce plugins or integrate Xion’s API/SDK solution for a full custom crypto payment solution.

Project: MOTG

Listing date: 20th July

Key words: Metaverse, Listed on MEXC, ERC20

Official Website: https://motg.network/

About:

The Future of Play – MetaOctagon

Decentralized entertainment venue for dApps, games, and NFTs in Metaverse.

The MetaOctagon team is building a multiplex of a metaverse world where users can create, display, and trade their contents using MOTG, the main utility token of the platform.

Project: CIC

Listing date: 20th July

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://cicchain.net

About:

Crazy Internet Coin is the native coin for CIC Chain. It will be used for governance on their blockchain and also to cover gas fees between transfers, or provide liquidity to tokens that are built on their chain. CIC Chain is fast, cheap, scalable, and upgradeable and is powered by our own unique Proof of Refraction consensus mechanism, which is like Proof of Authority, but much more efficient. Their consensus mechanism is called Imprism and it is Byzantine Fault Tolerant – it has zero finality which means that transactions are confirmed instantly and then sent to the blockchain for validation. Imprism has a far superior data storage system which is more secure and utilizes less space and energy, meaning CIC Chain is not only fast but has a very low environmental impact. Crazy Internet Coin is web3 and web5 ready and was built to become a catalyst of mass adoption for blockchain technology.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – July 11th to July 17th, 2022

Name: FNTG

Weekly gain: 8650%

Official Website: http://fan2go.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fntg/usdt/#inno

Name: VIW

Weekly gain: 955%

Official Website: http://www.viw.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/viw/usdt/#inno

Name: FOF

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://www.fofmine.com(https://www.fofmine.com/)/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fof/usdt/#inno

Name: BHCT

Weekly gain: 6%

Official Website: https://bhct.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bhct/usdt/#usd



Name: WEI

Official Website: https://weicrypto.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wei/usdt/#inno

Name: TTHC

Weekly gain:

Official Website: https://tthccoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tthc/usdt/#inno

Name: MTH

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://monetha.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mth/usdt/#inno

Name: ATOZ

Weekly gain: 400%

Official Website: https://racekingdom.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/atoz/usdt/#inno

Name: CART

Weekly gain: 1300%

Official Website: https://carypto.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cart/usdt/#inno

Name: DST

Official Website: https://www.bit-one.io/index.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dst/usdt/#usd

Name: GVR

Weekly gain: 122%

Official Website: https://www.grovetoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gvr/usdt/#inno

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131245_7bcb57c9d4e26a49_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media：

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131245