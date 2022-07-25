LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th July 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: E2COIN

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: DeFi, Iniatial listing, BSC

Official Website: http://www.energy-empire.net/

About:

ENERGY Empire is a new business model supported by blockchain technology, a new energy model. It’s going to be very windy. Blockchain is basically trusted because all transactions are P2P-reviewable. Play an intermediate role through a possible technology infrastructure. ENERGY PERMY is based on a smart contract. It is a new and new platform that can create and trade peer-to-peer (P2P) as a platform that connects generators and consumers directly to the electric pool.

Project: NPR

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: NFT, Real estate, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://nipperture.io/index_eng.html

About:

Nipperture tokenizes each real estate product and sells it in the form of an asset token. The sale of the property is entrusted to the buyers of the Nipperture property token, and the sale will proceed automatically if the promised return is achieved at the time of purchase. Rental income is paid every three months, and sales income is paid at the time of sale. Real estate token investors can resell real estate tokens through the Nipperture platform token market to have exchangeability.

Project: SDT

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: Others, Listed on flybit, ERC20

Official Website: https://stakedao.org/

About:

Stake DAO is a new multi-service DeFi platform built by the community which leverages the entire DeFi ecosystem to give users access to the most effective investment strategies, token swap & transfer and buy crypto assets with fiat money (EUR, GBP or USD).

Project: FIDLE

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: Metaverse, Listed on MEXC, ERC20

Official Website: https://fidle.io/

About:

Fidle Coin is a decentralized digital currency that’s based on blockchain technology, a better and more efficient payment and reward alternative on the fidle social network. Fidle Coin is the official token of the fidle platform, a digital token that is totally tradeable on global exchanges and can also be exchanged for digital and physical goods and services on the fidle platform. Fidle Coin can be stored in a digital wallet, traded, swapped, exchanged and fully decentralized.

Project: CPS

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: Public Chain, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.crypto-stone.io/

About:

Cryptostone is an anonymous and No-KYC blockchain ecosystem that utilizes blockchain technology as a financial tool in people’s lives. Cryptostone token ($CPS) is the native utility token of the Cryptostone project.

Project: QUINT

Listing date: 26th July

Key words: Others, Listed on mexc，bitmart, BSC

Official Website: https://quint.io

About:

Quint’s motto is ‘Connecting the Metaverse to the Real World’, unlocking unique value and visible benefits for its investors. The token’s utility is huge and real-world use cases are unique. We want to appeal to the 96% of the world that doesn’t currently invest in crypto to increase global adoption of crypto, deFi and blockchain technologies. This is enabled through our revolutionary super-staking pools that offer real-world returns, rewards and perks as well as crypto compounding.

Project: TRCAIR

Listing date: 25th July

Key words: Public Chain, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.tronair.me/

About:

The TRONAIR protocol aims to provide a token economy and leverage prepaid system based on the TRC chain. By issuing BTC tokens linked to users’ cryptographic asset values, anyone can easily supply liquidity, deposit cryptocurrency to increase interest income, and minimize asset loss due to consumption.

Project: OPT

Listing date: 26th July

Key words: MEME/NFT/DEFI, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.optimustesla.io/

About:

Optimus is a Tesla meme and NFT-Fi project founded by early Tesla Stock holders.

Project: PRX

Listing date: 28th July

Key words: DEFI, Listed MEXC/ Cointiger/ pancake/ Coinmarketcap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.parex.market/

About:

Parex was introduced to investors as the best example of a decentralized marketplace by Dexchain, which has a unique blockchain base. These markets allow for the listing of Blockchain, ERC20, TRC20, TRON, and MyDexChain-based coins, as well as the trading of market-specific stablecoins. Furthermore, these systems, which include clearing and exchange systems, have no transaction fees. The massive amount of electricity used in bitcoin mining has been cut in half.

Project: STP

Listing date: 28th July

Key words: S2E (show to earn), NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.showtimeprotocol.xyz/

About:

STP (ShowTime Potocol) aims to provide value which integrates everyone, including performance agencies, users, and even the blockchain industry beyond the performance industry, into a common autonomous economy market.

It provides a platform for filming WEB3 performance and converting content into NFT (content production, content trading, physical product production) through STP (ShowTime Protocol) showpad.

Project: ASY

Listing date: 28th July

Key words: Metaverse, Initial listing, Listed on STEX, latoken, BSC

Official Website: https://www.asyagro.io/

About:

Asyagro is an International platform aimed to developed platform for agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology into Agro Industrial sector. Where individuals and companies can directly interact with each other through Blockchain Technology and utilize Asyagro platform with various innovative solution of IOT, Web 3.0 and Asyagro own blockchain. After massive innovation of Virtual World being into place like NFT & Metaverse. Asyagro going to create history of its own Virtual Agro World in future for individuals and Companies. This is a Coin that will become a tool for the agro industrial market, and with the help of which user of the agro based blockchain platform will be able to conduct their transactions on the purchase and sale of goods in the agricultural Sector.

Project: BLET

Listing date: 29th July

Key words: GAMEFI, Listed bittrex, ERC20

Official Website: https://blockearth.io/

About:

Blockearth is a peer-to-peer game publishing platform that allows users to create and sell in-game assets in the form of entertainment.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – July 18th to July 24th, 2022

Name: MOTG

Weekly gain: 112%

Official Website: https://motg.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/motg/usdt/#usd

Name: TOKKI

Weekly gain: 190%

Official Website: http://www.cryptokki.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tokki/usdt/#inno

Name: XGT

Weekly gain: 41%

Official Website: https://xion.finance

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xgt/usdt/#inno

Name: QAA

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website: https://www.qommodity.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qaa/usdt/#usd

Name: CSTN

Weekly gain: 310%

Official Website: https://www.csto2o.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cstn/usdt/#usd

Name: XTZ

Weekly gain: 35%

Official Website: https://tezos.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xtz/usdt/#inno

Name: CIC

Official Website: https://cicchain.net

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cic/usdt/#inno

Name: ICP

Official Website: https://dfinity.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/icp/usdt/#inno

Name: BANDEX

Weekly gain: 1%

Official Website: https://bananataskforceape.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bandex/usdt/#inno

