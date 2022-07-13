Leeward Renewable Energy Names Greg Hazelton Chief Financial Officer

Financial leader and renewable energy veteran to support growing renewables portfolio

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE”) today announced that Greg Hazelton has been named its new Chief Financial Officer.





Mr. Hazelton has joined LRE’s Senior Leadership Team and will lead LRE’s financial operations, which includes finance, accounting, financial reporting, treasury and financial risk management. He reports to LRE CEO Jason Allen.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience in the regulated utility and competitive renewable power generation industries and a track record of successful financial management that will offer a tremendous competitive advantage to LRE as we expand our wind, solar and battery storage portfolio,” said Mr. Allen. “We are pleased to welcome Greg to the LRE team and will benefit greatly from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our high-growth strategy.”

Mr. Hazelton commented, “I am excited to join LRE and work alongside this talented leadership team during a transformational time for LRE and for the clean energy industry. LRE is a premier renewable energy company, and I look forward to helping grow and diversify its attractive portfolio of renewable offerings and assets.”

Mr. Hazelton joins LRE from Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI), where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and oversaw HEI’s corporate financial strategy and performance. Prior to this, he served as a Managing Director in the Global Power & Utilities Group at UBS Investment Bank, where he advised a diverse international client base of utilities, infrastructure and energy-oriented companies and private equity firms on their strategic investment activities. Throughout his career, Mr. Hazelton has worked with innovative companies, development teams and entrepreneurs focused on renewable energy, new energy-based technologies, and transformative business models.

Mr. Hazelton received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Warner Pacific College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

Contacts

Kelly Kimberly



713.822.7538



Liz James



281.881.5170



[email protected]